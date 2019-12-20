Viganò Champions Virgin Mary After Pope Francis Smear

VATICAN CITY (ChurchMilitant.com) - The Blessed Virgin Mary "will do battle to save the Church and will destroy the unfettered army of the Enemy that has declared war on her, and with him all the demonic pachmamas will return definitively to Hell," Abp. Carlo Maria Viganò said Thursday.

In a statement titled "Mary Immaculate Virgin and Mother— Acies Ordinata, ora pro nobis," the Vatican whistleblower blasted Pope Francis after the pontiff scorned the concept of Mary as co-redemptrix as "foolishness."

"On the liturgical memorial of the Virgin of Guadalupe," Francis "gave vent once again to his evident Marian intolerance," said Viganò.

To attack Mary is to pounce against Christ Himself.

Those who profane Mary "show that they are on the side of the Enemy," he warned. "To attack Mary is to pounce against Christ Himself; attacking the Mother is rising up against the Son and rebelling against the very mystery of the Holy Trinity."

"The tragic story of this failed pontificate advances with a pressing succession of twists and turns," the archbishop lamented. Daily, "from the most exalted throne the Supreme Pontiff proceeds to dismantle the See of Peter, using and abusing its supreme authority, not to confess but to deny; not to confirm but to mislead; not to unite but to divide; not to build but to demolish."





Francis' pontificate is plagued by "material heresies, formal heresies, idolatry, superficiality of all sorts," he observed. "For more than six years now we have been poisoned by a false magisterium, a sort of extreme synthesis of all the conciliar formulations and post-conciliar errors that have spread relentlessly, without most of us noticing it."

The archbishop denounced the degradation of the Faith as the fruit of modernism.

"Thus, over the last few last decades," said Viganò, "the Mystical Body has been slowly drained of its lifeblood through an unstoppable hemorrhage: the sacred Deposit of the Faith has been gradually degraded, dogmas denatured, worship secularized and gradually profaned, morality sabotaged, the priesthood reviled, the Eucharistic Sacrifice protestantized and transformed into a convivial Banquet."

The people of God grope, illiterate and robbed of their faith, in the darkness of chaos and division.

He continued:

The people of God grope, illiterate and robbed of their faith, in the darkness of chaos and division. In recent decades, the enemies of God have progressively burned two thousand years of Tradition. With unprecedented speed, thanks to the subversive charge of this pontificate, supported by the powerful Jesuit apparatus, a deadly coup de grace is being launched on the Church.

Archbishop Viganò described modernists as "masters of error and experts in the art of deception," noting that with them, "it is impossible to seek clarity, since the distinctive mark of modernist heresy is precisely dissimulation."

"The tactic of affirming what one wants to destroy, using vague and imprecise terms, promoting error without ever clearly formulating it, is also typically modernist," Viganò said, pointing to Pope Francis' frequent ambiguity.

Abp. Carlo Maria Viganò (CNS/Gregory A. Shemitz)

"The result of this abuse is now before our eyes," he reflected. "A Catholic Church that is no longer Catholic; a container emptied of its authentic content ... ."

Peering beyond the crisis, Viganò continued: "The triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary — Co-redemptrix and Mediatrix of all graces" will come through the prayers and penances of those "little" and "fragile" faithful Catholics consecrated to her.

The consecrated will serve as Mary's heel, he said, and "together with her," they "will crush the head of the infernal monster."

Though the Church "is shrouded in the darkness of modernism ... the victory belongs to Our Lord and His Bride," Viganò concluded.

"We must continue to profess the perennial faith of the Church in the face of the roar of evil that besieges her," he said. "We must keep vigil with it and with Jesus, in this new Gethsemane of the end times; to pray and do penance in reparation for the many offenses inflicted on them."



