Abp. Viganò: Pope Francis Celebrating Idolatry, Profaning the Sacred

VATICAN CITY (ChurchMilitant.com) - Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò is denouncing denounced Pope Francis' "destructive" impact on the Faith, warning he is subjecting the Church to "powerful forces" working to set up a world government.

In an article published Thursday, the Vatican whistleblower described Francis' intentions as "deviant" and sowing "great confusion" among the faithful, even as they are applauded by "the enemies of the Church."

"For almost seven years now," Abp. Viganò reflected, "the successor of the Prince of the Apostles, who was entrusted with the mandate Christ conferred on Peter after his profession of faith — 'You are the Christ, the Son of the living God' (Mt 16:18) — has abdicated his ministry to confirm the brethren in the faith."



"Pope Francis has never confirmed anyone," he lamented. "We painfully acknowledge how divisive and destructive his ministry has been."

The Synod on the Amazon is also part of a much larger and hidden design.

As an example of Francis' "destructive" influence, Viganò pointed to the pontiff's "Document on Human Fraternity," which he co-signed with Muslim religious leader Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in February:

With the declaration he signed in Abu Dhabi, in which he states that "The pluralism and the diversity of religions, color, sex, race and language are willed by God in His wisdom," and by his constant deviant condemnations of so-called "proselytism," Francis has not only mortified every missionary impulse but has indeed rejected the mandate given by Christ to all the Apostles: "Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you" (Mt 28:18-20).

Viganò characterized the Amazon Synod as especially destructive.

Vatican Gardens Pachamama ceremony.

"The Synod on the Amazon is also part of a much larger and hidden design," he warned.

"It is nothing but an element, albeit a disruptive one, of a vast project, developed under the aegis of the United Nations and supported by the great financial and Masonic powers."

"How can we explain that the Pachamama idol is already present, through a UN initiative, in texts designed for the ideological indoctrination of children?" he asked.

The archbishop continued, reflecting on the synod's underlying theological narrative:

Everything stands and fits together: a false science founded on an alleged catastrophic warming of the earth which is chiefly caused by man; an integral ecology which places at the center of creation not man created in the image and likeness of God, and called to share divine life in a blessed eternity with his Creator, but the Mother Earth "divinity," i.e. the Pachamama, from which man is drawn and to which he must return. From this standpoint, therefore, even idolatry is willed by God, and Pope Francis celebrates it before the world, profaning the most sacred place in Christian Rome — the basilica built on the tomb of the Apostle Peter.

"The Catholic Church, instead of being vigilant and denouncing the threats which menace her and darken the horizon of the entire human family, is lending itself to serve as a sounding board for a utopian and anti-Christic ideology," he observed, "in a frightening subjection to the powerful forces that dominate the world scene and are actively promoting vast processes aimed at the establishment of a World Government."

