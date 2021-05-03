Archbishop Judges Pro-Abort Catholics

SAN FRANCISCO (ChurchMilitant.com) - A California prelate is declaring pro-abortion Catholics are unworthy of receiving the Real Presence of Christ in Holy Communion.

Abp. Salvatore Cordileone

San Francisco archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, in a pastoral letter on Saturday, reaffirmed Catholic Church teaching on abortion and the reception of Holy Communion for those who refuse to accept those teachings.

In a 17-page pastoral letter titled, "Before I Formed You in the Womb I Knew You," Cordileone proclaimed, "This must be stated with clarity: anyone who actively works to promote abortion shares some of the guilt for the abortions performed because of their actions."

The archbishop chastised clergy for allowing to fester the scandal caused by anti-life Catholics.

"If their participation in the evil of abortion is not addressed forthrightly by their pastors, this can lead Catholics (and others) to assume that the moral teaching of the Catholic Church on the inviolate sanctity of human life is not seriously held," he explained.

His letter specifically responds to a growing media discussion on whether phony Catholics like Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can receive Our Blessed Lord while supporting the murder of the unborn.

Cordileone: 'Please Stop the Killing'

Cordileone sets the record straight: "It is fundamentally a question of integrity: to receive the Blessed Sacrament in the Catholic liturgy is to espouse publicly the faith and moral teachings of the Catholic Church, and to desire to live accordingly."

He further clarifies, "We all fall short in various ways, but there is a great difference between struggling to live according to the teachings of the Church and rejecting those teachings."

The archbishop's letter could spell trouble for Pelosi specifically, as Cordileone presides over her home archdiocese, where she regularly and sacrilegiously receives the Eucharist.

Cordileone ends his statement with a simple plea to public officials who ignore or promote the deaths of unborn babies:

You have the power to affect societal practices and attitudes. Always remember that you will one day have to render an account to God for your stewardship of this trust. You are in a position to do something concrete and decisive to stop the killing. Please stop the killing.

The archbishop isn't the first prelate to call out self-proclaimed Catholic politicians who oppose unborn life.

Naumann, Burke: 'Commoditization' by 'Apostates'

Two weeks prior, Kansas City, Kansas archbishop Joseph Naumann, who heads the U.S. bishops' pro-life committee, shredded the Biden administration's choice to buy corpses of unborn babies for research.

Abp. Joseph Naumann and Cdl. Raymond Burke

"The bodies of children killed by abortion deserve the same respect as that of any other person," the archbishop proclaimed. "Our government has no right to treat innocent abortion victims as a commodity that can be scavenged for body parts to be used in research."

Another outspoken American prelate is Cdl. Raymond Burke. On April 8, Burke not only said pro-abortion politicians should not receive Holy Communion, but also flat-out identified them as apostates.

Willful Blindness

Despite the zeal of these Church leaders, it appears the official body of the American Church has no plans to visit the issue of Communion for pro-abort Catholics.

Last Thursday, a source close to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) rejected prior news reports that the bishops were preparing a letter to bar anti-life Catholics from receiving Jesus' Body. The source asserted there was "nothing in the works."

The news dampens hope that the USCCB will ever give the faithful a clear answer on allowing Christ into the bodies of obstinately pro-death politicians — leaving the promotion of authentic truth to the few shepherds courageous enough to speak it.

