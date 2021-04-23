Archbishop Unloads on Biden Admin

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (ChurchMilitant.com) - A Catholic archbishop is continuing his fight against the Biden administration's persecution of prenatal life — now focusing on Biden permitting the taxpayer-subsidized sale and purchase of the corpses of the unborn.

Abp. Joseph Naumann

On Tuesday, Abp. Joseph Naumann, head of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' pro-life committee, pulled no punches when denouncing the ostensibly Catholic president's administration for its radical pro-abortion agenda — specifically, for its treating dead babies as commodities.

"The bodies of children killed by abortion deserve the same respect as that of any other person," the archbishop proclaimed. "Our government has no right to treat innocent abortion victims as a commodity that can be scavenged for body parts to be used in research."

Though Naumann had plenty to say on the immorality of using unborn corpses for research, he was even more enraged by the fact that taxpayers are now being forced to fund it.

"It is unethical to promote and subsidize research that can lead to legitimizing the violence of abortion," the prelate said in rebuke. "It is also deeply offensive to millions of Americans for our tax dollars to be used for research that collaborates with an industry built on the taking of innocent lives."

Biden's reversal not only allows the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to perform research using the babies' remains, but it eliminates the requirement of the institutions to convene the Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board.

Before Trump halted the funding in 2020, a news release issued by HHS showed that in 2019 the NIH spent $120 million on body parts — labeling the purchases "fetal tissue."

The Kansas archbishop is no stranger to protecting the dignity of the unborn: Naumann is perhaps the most vocally pro-life prelate in the United States, fighting several measures that promoted the Culture of Death in past years.

Last year, Naumann ripped the U.S. Senate for rejecting the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act (which would have banned the abortion of pain-capable unborn babies) and the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (which would have banned the infanticide of babies delivered after a failed abortion) — referring to the Senate's failure to pass the bills as "appalling."

Weeks prior, he also denounced Kansas state senator Pat Pettey for speciously attempting to use Catholic Church doctrine to justify his pro-abortion vote.

In 2017, the archbishop told Catholics in his archdiocese to cut ties with the Girl Scouts on account of their relationship with feminism and Planned Parenthood. That same year, Naumann unleashed on pro-abortion Catholics — demanding parish priests begin preaching against abortion.

Despite his commitment to the pro-life cause, phony Catholics like the unelected Joe Biden and several of his pro-death cronies are continuing to place a roadblock ahead, leaving the archbishop's fight even more difficult than it was under Trump's presidency.

