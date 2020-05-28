Bishops Obey Dems

News: Video Reports
Print Friendly and PDF
by David Nussman  •  ChurchMilitant.com  •  May 27, 2020   

Two largest US dioceses remain on lockdown

You are not signed in as a Premium user; we rely on Premium users to support our news reporting. Sign in or Sign up today!

CLICK TO WATCH THE VIDEO


TRANSCRIPT
 

Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles and Cdl. Timothy Dolan of New York — they're heads of the two largest dioceses in the country by Catholic population.

Both prelates insist on keeping churches closed amid the Wuhan virus pandemic, siding with their Democratic governors even after U.S. President Donald Trump encouraged houses of worship to reopen.

Cardinal Dolan said late last week there will not be public Masses in the New York archdiocese for the immediate future.

Dolan: "We need to take our time because we have a high moral responsibility to protect the health of our people."

Meanwhile, Abp. Gomez of Los Angeles said on May 23 churches in his archdiocese will remain shut down.

Gomez: "But, I think we all have to understand that the reason we have to do that is because we care for one another."

Both prelates say their decision is following guidelines from state and local government officials.

"We decided to follow the indications of the city and health and county officials," Gomez said.

Every diocese in the country shut down public Mass back in March for fear of spreading the virus.

The lockdowns persisted through Holy Week and Easter, leaving most Catholics with the sole option of watching Mass livestreamed online or broadcast on television.

A number of bishops have announced plans to reopen, but the Church is still far away from "back to normal."

Some dioceses have only allowed 10 people to attend Mass at a time, while many are requiring face masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing.

--- Campaign 31538 ---

 

Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.


We rely on you to support our news reporting. Please donate today.

Related Stories

Watch
‘The Church Was Not Prepared’
 By David Nussman   •   0
Viganò Warns of Manufactured Panic
 By Paul Murano   •   0
Watch
Italy’s Insanity Continues
 By Joseph Enders   •   0

Recommended Shows

Only On
premium
Pillars of the Church
Holy Orders • min
9 : St. Dominic (1170-1221)
Only On
premium
Case Files
Season Two • min
5: The Pope Defied
Only On
premium
Right Reason
Season Two • min
13 : Tyranny of Relativism
By commenting on ChurchMilitant.com you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our comment posting guidelines

Never miss a Vortex!

Search The Site

The Latest View All

Italy’s Insanity Continues
Italy’s Insanity Continues
Hunt Is on for Irish Catholic Hero’s Remains
Hunt Is on for Irish Catholic Hero’s Remains
Scottish Bishop: No Vaccine, No Mass
Scottish Bishop: No Vaccine, No Mass
Liberal Media Has Lost It
Liberal Media Has Lost It
A Catholic Comeback?
A Catholic Comeback?
Bishops Breaking the Law?
Bishops Breaking the Law?

Latest Shows

theVortex
Monumental Meltdown
Detroit's death knell.
May 28, 2020
Headlines
May 28, 2020
Get briefed on today's top stories with Christine Niles.
theDownload
March 20, 2020—The Four Last Things
Preparing for eternity.
March 20, 2020
Mic'D Up
America
Memorial Day Weekend Rerun.
May 24, 2020

FEATURED