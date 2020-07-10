Black Lives Matter (BLM) opposes Catholic teaching in virtually every one of its beliefs. It doesn't help the black community, either.

BLM was founded on July 13, 2013, the same day George Zimmerman, who shot Trayvon Martin, was acquitted of all charges. The organization started out as a social media hashtag called #BlackLivesMatter.

On this week's Mic'd Up, Michael Voris interviews Jesse Lee Peterson, host of The Jesse Lee Peterson Show.

BLM claims to help the black community while actively promoting the exact opposite.

One of its stated goals is to "dramatically decrease mass incarceration centering the black communities." But the group's core agenda is aimed at further dismantling the family — BLM's website states, "We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement" — which will do nothing but increase poverty and crime.

The group is vehemently in favor of the killing of hundreds of preborn black babies every day in the United States.

BLM also claims to support, "ALL black lives striving for liberation." But again, this claim doesn't hold up, as the group is vehemently in favor of the killing of hundreds of preborn black babies every day in the United States.

Alicia Garza, one of BLM's three co-founders, confirmed this in a 2016 interview, saying that "reproductive justice is very much situated within the Black Lives Matter movement."

The abortion industry specifically targets the black community; roughly 80% of all Planned Parenthood facilities are located in or within walking distance of African- American and Hispanic/Latino neighborhoods. Blacks make up approximately 13% of the U.S. population while totaling about 40% of all abortions.

Watch the full episode of Mic'd Up — Black Lives Matter.

