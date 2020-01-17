Blood on His Hands

While, for the most part, it's been high-level cardinals and archbishops who made a back-door, secret agreement with the Communist Chinese government regarding China's growing Catholic population, Pope Francis bears ultimate responsibility for their betrayal.

Details of the negotiation between the Vatican and the Chinese government have been kept secret by the man directly under Pope Francis, Cdl. Pietro Parolin.

Hong Kong's retired archbishop, Cdl. Joseph Zen, has been petitioning Pope Francis to review the agreement. Zen met with the Pope in July 2019 and handed him a letter outlining his concerns regarding the Vatican's 2018 deal with China.

One of the main architects was disgraced homosexual predator ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

He noted the pope received the letter and assured "he would look into it." But despite Zen's efforts, no relief or clarification has come from the Vatican for Chinese Catholics.

Earlier this month, a letter penned by Zen and dated Sept. 27, 2019 was made public. He wrote "I believe that the problem that I am presenting concerns not only the Church in China, but the entire Church, and we cardinals have the grave responsibility to help the Holy Father in guiding the Church."

He continues, "I have good reason to believe (and I hope that one day I will be able to prove it with archival documents)," adding, "that the accord that has been signed is the same one that Pope Benedict had, at the time, refused to sign."

But the whole deal with China has raised suspicion, since one of the main architects was disgraced homosexual predator ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick. Besides being a key component to a homosexual network reaching from the United States to the Vatican itself, he had close ties to the Chinese Patriotic Church — a church constructed by the atheist Communist Chinese government in opposition to the Catholic Church.

While faithful Catholics in China and in the West petition the Vatican to revisit the deal, China's Catholics are left to fend for themselves, being abandoned by their spiritual fathers and left to cry out like St. Francis of Assisi: "Now I can truly say 'Our Father Who art in Heaven.'"

