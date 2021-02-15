Catholic Bishops Give $50K to Abortion Advocates

Several days ago, the Lepanto Institute detailed activities and memberships of three Nashville-based organizations funded by the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) that violate both Catholic teaching and the CCHD's own grant guidelines. We have yet to receive an official response regarding this report.

Further research shows that the fourth Nashville-based CCHD funded organization, the Workers' Dignity Project (WDP), is even worse than the previous three. We have direct evidence, including audio and video recordings, that prove WDP is directly encouraging abortion and transgender activism to the poor immigrants and workers it is supposed to be representing. And this isn't a one-time grant, either. WDP received six grants from the CCHD since 2013, totaling $245,000.

Workers' Dignity Project

This means that WDP passed through CCHD's "rigorous screening process" on six separate occasions and that WDP flew under the radar of CCHD's stringent monitoring process for the better part of a decade. That WDP received a single grant would show a breakdown of CCHD's process. That it received six grants shows that this process does not work at all and that the CCHD is either too incompetent or too compromised to handle Catholic funding and must be shut down immediately.



Furthermore, this evidence was not difficult to come by. We simply reviewed WDP's own websites and broadcasts as well as the sites of community partners.

Before we get into the main body of evidence, here is a tip to the staff at CCHD. When an organization is included as a "community partner" in a Planned Parenthood annual report, that is a good clue that you should look more closely into an organization before handing over the hard-earned money of faithful Catholics. Take a close look at page nine of Planned Parenthood Tennessee and North Mississippi's 2018 Annual Report. Who do you see listed there? Yes, that is Worker's Dignity Project. Did this give you pause at all before you funded them that year?

Read the rest at The Lepanto Institute.

