Council of Europe Bans Forced Vaccination

STRASBOURG, France (ChurchMilitant.com) - In a knockout blow to European countries and globalist influencers considering forced vaccinations of citizens, the Council of Europe (CoE) passed a decree Wednesday prohibiting compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations.

Protestors are fighting against a new 'vaccine apartheid'

Resolution 2361 (2021) orders governments to ensure "that citizens are informed that the vaccination is NOT mandatory and that no one is politically, socially, or otherwise pressured to get themselves vaccinated, if they do not wish to do so themselves."

The CoE, which is the European Union's leading human rights organization and the governing body of the European Court of Human Rights, also instructed member states to "ensure that no one is discriminated against for not having been vaccinated, due to possible health risks or not wanting to be vaccinated."

With respect to COVID-19 vaccination for children, the CoE demanded "that the wishes of children are duly taken into account in accordance with their age and maturity."

"Where a child's consent cannot be given," authorities should "ensure that agreement is provided in other forms and that it is based on reliable and age-appropriate information," the resolution states.

Vatican's Rules Defy Human Rights

The Vatican risks falling foul of the decree as it discriminates against Catholic journalists who are unwilling to be vaccinated on grounds of conscientious objections to taking the abortion-tainted COVID-19 jab or against reporters who are reluctant to be vaccinated fearing the side-effects of the experimental jab.

The Holy See Press Office has made it mandatory for reporters accompanying Pope Francis on his March trip to Iraq to be vaccinated.

"In order to participate in the Apostolic Journey of the Holy Father Francis in Iraq, it is necessary to have undergone the vaccination against COVID-19 within the appropriate time," the Vatican, which has observer status at the CoE, announced.

There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. You do not vaccinate people who aren't at risk from the disease.

Even if journalists are vaccinated, they may "receive a positive result in the prescribed PCR tests before departure from Rome" and so "will not be able to participate in the trip and will have to bear the costs of the penalties for the hotel in Iraq and the air ticket," the press office stated.

Pfizer Ex-VP: 'Frightening' Push

Dr. Michael Yeadon, former vice president and chief scientist of Pfizer pharmaceuticals, said it is "frightening that [such] a resolution is needed."

Criticizing the gung-ho approach of the British government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), Yeadon wrote: "There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. You do not vaccinate people who aren't at risk from the disease."

Scientist Dr. Michael Yeadon warning against the COVID-19 vaccine



Yeadon warned against "planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn't been extensively tested on human subjects."

The resolution will be a challenge to countries considering the introduction of "immunity passports" resulting in a "vaccine apartheid."

Apartheid Proponents

Britain's The Telegraph, a formerly conservative newspaper, has insisted on legislation enshrining a "no jab, no job" policy.

If people don't want the vaccine, let them sit at home and not have a normal life.

"Parliament should legislate for no jab, no job this week — and that way everyone will know where they stand and can start planning for the future," the column stated Thursday.

Globalist vaccine zealot Tony Blair calls for a vaccine passport

"Parliament should pass a one-line bill this week making it clear that it is legal to discriminate on the grounds of whether a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, and that no claims on the grounds of unfair dismissal will be accepted," columnist Matthew Lynn demanded.

The controversy over compulsory jabs erupted in Britain after Pimlico Plumbers chairman Charlie Mullins said the company would rewrite all of its workers' contracts forcing them to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

"If people don't want the vaccine, let them sit at home and not have a normal life," Mullins said, noting at the same time the firm was "not putting anyone under any pressure" to have the shot.

But employment lawyers warned that companies could not force employees to be vaccinated.

Thrive Law managing director Jodie Hill told the BBC: "Even if they put that [requirement] in a new contract, I don't think they'd get away with it."

Global COVID Pass?

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, an initiative of former U.K. prime minister Tony Blair, called on the government to "take the lead on developing a single, global COVID Pass."

Blair, a convert to Catholicism, said the digital passport should include COVID-19 test results, details of vaccinations and be capable of tracking and verifying a person's coronavirus "status" wherever they travel in the world.

The CoE has 47 member states but also maintains close links with numerous non-member states, five of which have observer status with the organization: the Holy See (1970), the United States of America, Canada and Japan (1996) and Mexico (1999).

A state may be granted observer status if it is willing to accept the principles of democracy; the rule of law; and the enjoyment by all persons within its jurisdiction of human rights and fundamental freedoms; and if it is willing to cooperate with the CoE.

The mainstream media, which has been pushing a pro-vaccine narrative in conjunction with governments, has avoided reporting on the resolution.

