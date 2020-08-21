Dems’ Agenda: Strip God from American Life

The Democrats continue their war on God. This week, it continues to play out in public at their national convention. The latest salvo has come from two caucus leaders who apparently got the memo that God was disinvited from the Pledge of Allegiance.

In two caucus meetings (one of Muslim delegates and the other of so-called LGBT delegates) the opening Pledge of Allegiance was recited in its pre-1950s form: "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands: One nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

Peter Kreeft, PhD

The Left has always found God verbiage offensive. From replacing "Merry Christmas" with "Happy Holidays" to seeking to erase "In God we trust" on our money, the movement has sought to erase all references to God.

Further, if our nation is under the authority of God and His watchful eye, as the thinking goes, it hinders our freedom. We can't be comfortable redefining liberty as "doing whatever we desire." We can't be comfortable killing 4,000 innocent preborn children each day and redefining marriage, sex and gender without feeling a touch of guilt. From the Democrats' perspective, God had to go.

The great philosopher Peter Kreeft once said that there are two words in the English language that in any mixed company instantly embarrass people: sex and Jesus. To test this, he challenges folks to bring up Jesus' name in casual conversation and watch people squirm.

Why might this be? First, both sex and Jesus have great power over us. Both lead people to lose themselves in order to become something greater. Sex consummates marriage, and in becoming one flesh one loses his individual identity. Same occurs with Jesus. Once you take the leap of faith to become a Christian and to follow Christ, you lose your former persona and selfish pursuits.

The problem is we tend to stick our big toe into the pool of commitment rather than dive in headfirst. We want the excitement without the commitment, the frills without the substance.

The Left has always found God verbiage offensive.

The Democratic Party is illustrating this par excellence this week at their virtual convention. Behind the scripted smiles and folksy lingo of the star-studded speeches, there seems to be an underlying anger.

Last night's speakers included Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Barack Obama. Warren, who choose to be in an empty classroom, had the subliminal message of "BLM" letters in the background as she spoke of her socialist agenda. Hillary was disappointed that Trump hasn't lived up to being the kind of president she would have been. Harris blinded us with her well-rehearsed yet awkward smile throughout her speech. It was probably the result of focus-polls showing her usual whiny demeanor would be a liability for the ticket.

It was Barack Obama who was chosen to be the attack dog. No former president in recent history has attacked his successor so sharply as he did last night. It was a speech full of spin and general accusations:

I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did. For close to four years now, he's shown no interest in putting in the work, no interest in finding common ground, no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends, no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves. Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't. And the consequences of that failure are severe.

While watching the convention, what comes to mind is nihilism. There is a glaring lack of transcendent meaning, purpose and values in the speeches and video clips. Instead, we hear constant whining and complaining with well-rehearsed facial expressions and scripted lines.

Kamala Harris during the 2020 DNC

There seems to be a deep disdain for truth and goodness. Ultimately, as we see now with the Pledge of Allegiance, it's a disdain for God. He gets in the way of the progressive agenda.

Nevertheless we hear the word "faith" bandied about by some of the speakers. It's purposely kept vague, however. Faith is totally subjective in leftist ideology. It doesn't matter what the faith is in, as long as "he is a man of faith."

We know very well the religion of leftist progressivism and its dogmas. To sound acceptable, however, they keep it vague. Instead of focusing on what their so-called faith means with regard to public policy and justice, they divert everyone's attention to peripheral matters. Then they project their own incompetence onto their opponents.

Tonight, Joe Biden delivers his acceptance speech. Don't expect any gaffes, since it's probably been pre-taped after several takes. It will probably continue the "Joe is a decent guy who cares about people" theme, and will try to paint him as a moderate.

There seems to be a disdain for truth and goodness.

In the big picture, secular progressivism is a ferociously atheistic worldview. It will never recognize a natural order to life or a basic morality that is objective, just and applicable to everyone. As history attests, when "the pursuit of happiness" turns into the pursuit of disordered desires instead of God's will, death is the result. The Party of Death is on a mission to make America Hell's next victim.

--- Campaign 31540 ---

Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.