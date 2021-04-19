Doctrinal Revolution

The head of the German bishops is trying to hold hostage God and the Catholic Church. He's claiming that because homosexuals are demanding Christ bless their sexual unions, the Church's moral teachings regarding homosexuality should change.

German bishops' president Georg Bätzing is going to bat for blessing homosexual unions. He's outright admitting that he's against the official doctrines of Holy Mother Church.

Bätzing, during a recent interview, is saying "People in homosexual partnerships want the blessing of the Church." He asserts, "They want the Church to hold their life in such value that they are given the blessing of God and not denied it."

Referring to the March 15 letter from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) banning the blessing of same-sex unions, Bätzing claims human sexuality is too complex for "a simple 'yes' or 'no'" doctrinal answer.

Regarding the blessing of same-sex couples, the Vatican's doctrinal watchdog instructs:

God Himself never ceases to bless each of His pilgrim children in this world, because for Him "we are more important to God than all of the sins that we can commit." But he does not and cannot bless sin: He blesses sinful man, so that he may recognize that he is part of His plan of love and allow himself to be changed by Him.

Bätzing, however, complains the Vatican's declaration "does not help." He alleges: "There has been a pastoral development which goes beyond it. ... A change is pending."

Unfortunately, he's not alone. Most of the German bishops are pushing for more than a pastoral development. They're pushing for a complete redefinition of certain Church doctrines with Bätzing being but a recent example.

The German bishops keep pushing against the Church, and in doing that, they push against Christ Himself.

Also on the German bishops' chopping block is the priesthood. They're floating the notion of women priests and of making celibacy optional. While priestly celibacy is a discipline that can be modified, the door is permanently closed on admitting women into the priesthood.

In 1994, Pope John Paul II declared, "The Church has no authority whatsoever to confer priestly ordination on women, and ... this judgment is to be definitively held by all the Church's faithful."

But despite the clear and explicit teaching, the German bishops keep pushing against the Church, and in doing that, they push against Christ Himself.

Learn more by watching The Download—Doctrinal Revolution.

