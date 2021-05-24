Homosexual Statement

by Martina Moyski  •  ChurchMilitant.com  •  May 24, 2021   

Bishops misguiding young flocks

TRANSCRIPT

Six more bishops have added their names to a pro-homosexual website, telling young people it's OK to be gay.

In a statement titled "God Is On Your Side," published by the Tyler Clementi Foundation, the bishops write: "Most of all, know that God created you ... " signaling a green light to young people pondering a homosexual lifestyle.

The leader of the pack is Cdl. Joseph Tobin, a prelate with a pro-LGBT history spanning decades.

Cdl. Tobin: "So going back to your question, which I was hoping to avoid ... I do think, you know, how a rethinking of the mystery of human sexuality is important — it's incumbent."

The Tyler Clementi Foundation is named after a young man who committed suicide after his roommate filmed him in sexual acts.

Instead of preaching for life — and against suicide — and preaching for chastity — and against pornography — the bishops encourage sin.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church is clear: "Homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered ... Under no circumstances can they be approved."

