Israel Faces Hague for Vaccine ‘Holocaust’

TEL AVIV, Israel (ChurchMilitant.com) - The International Criminal Court (ICC) is considering an investigation into Israel's "blatant and extreme" violations of the Nuremberg Code after Jewish conscientious objectors to the nation's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination regime sued the government for "crimes against humanity."

The Anshe Ha-Emet (People of the Truth) fellowship — comprising Israeli doctors, lawyers, campaigners and concerned citizens — complained to the ICC prosecutor at the Hague, accusing the government of conducting a national "medical experiment" without first seeking "informed consent."

"When the heads of the Ministry of Health as well as the prime minister presented the vaccine in Israel and began the vaccination of Israeli residents, the vaccinated were not advised, that, in practice, they are taking part in a medical experiment and that their consent is required for this under the Nuremberg Code," the Anshe Ha-Emet suit states.

Tel Aviv-based firm A. Suchovolsky & Co. Law argues that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's agreement with Pfizer and Netanyahu's own admission make it clear that Israel's warp-speed vaccination campaign "is indeed a medical experiment and that this was the essence of the agreement."

Netanyahu contracted with Pfizer to receive "a huge quantity of millions of vaccine portions" in exchange for giving the company secret and personal medical information about people "without their knowledge or consent in advance," Anshe Ha-Emet alleges.

It is purposely not being portrayed as the greatest medical experiment in the history of the human race.

Labeling the China-virus inoculation as "an innovative medical treatment" that introduces a "synthetic mRNA to the body" (the vaccine has only recently obtained FDA approval in the United States — an approval that is not final and was obtained in an emergency procedure only) and detailing 22 side effects of the vaccine, the complaint notes that the "long-range influence of the treatment" is not scientifically tested and the "long-range effect and safety of the treatment on its recipients are unknown."

"The Nuremberg Code, written after Nazi doctors were put on trial for performing their medical experiments on concentration camp prisoners, stipulates that it is deeply unethical to force or coerce a person to take part in medical experiments," Jewish anthropologist Karen Harradine told Church Militant.

"Laying out guidelines for medical experimentation, the code states: 'The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential,'" Harradine explained.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla triggered outrage when he called Israel the "world's lab" for the Pfizer-BioNTech experimental vaccine during an NBC News interview in February.

This is what a Holocaust looks like in 2021.

Bourla now says he regrets using the phrase "world's lab" when referring to Israel, though he does not regret choosing Israel as a case study to examine the jab's efficacy.

Bourla was forced to cancel his visit to Israel in March after it emerged he had not been fully vaccinated using the second shot of his company's own vaccine because he does not want to "cut in line."

Mark P. Dillon, head of the ICC Office of the Information and Evidence Unit, acknowledged receipt of the suit on March 13, noting that it would be treated according to "the provisions of the Rome Statute of the ICC."

However, Dillon's letter clarified that the acknowledgment letter does not mean "an investigation has been opened; nor will be opened by the Office of the Prosecutor."

"The complaint for violation of the Nuremberg Code has been accepted and The Hague International Criminal Court is sitting on the bench. ... We will continue to update," Ruth Machnes Suchovolsky, a lawyer representing Anshe Ha-Emet, wrote on social media.

In an interview with French-Canadian poet and author Guy Boulianne, Suchovolsky described Israel's medical dictatorship:

It's terrible what's going on here. People get sick with paralysis. And the media hide it. It is a real slaughter. A 34-year-old woman, mother of four, cannot move half of her body. She is in a wheelchair. They vaccinated 81% of the Israeli army indiscriminately. We don't have a choice about what kind of world we're going to experience for our children. We have to fight.

Meanwhile, in a blog article titled "31 Reasons Why I Won't Take the Vaccine," rabbi Chananya Weissman called the China-virus jabs "the greatest medical experiment in the history of the human race."

"It is purposely not being portrayed as the greatest medical experiment in the history of the human race, and the fact that it is a medical experiment at all is being severely downplayed," Weissman wrote.

The orthodox rabbi, author of seven books and columnist for The Times of Israel, explained:

Were they up-front with the masses, very few would agree to participate in such an experiment. Manipulating the masses to participate in a medical experiment under false pretenses violates the foundations of medical ethics and democratic law. I will not allow unethical people who engage in such conduct to inject me with anything. The horror stories are already coming in at warp speed, but the politicians are not the least bit concerned; the medical establishment is brushing them aside as unrelated or negligible; the media is ignoring it; the drug companies are steaming ahead at full speed and those who raise a red flag continue to be bullied, censored and punished. ... I will not be their next guinea pig in their laboratory. I will not risk being the next "coincidence."

Ilana Rachel Daniel, health advisor for Israel's new Rapeh Party — contesting the forthcoming elections on the platform of freedom from lockdowns and forced vaccination — has also protested Israel's vaccine passport in a series of interviews.

"They're making this green passport where half the population cannot get into theaters or malls or all sorts of things unless you have taken the vaccination. They are creating a medical apartheid," Daniel said.

"This is what a Holocaust looks like in 2021," Daniel told English journalist James Delingpole. "It's terrible. It's a very, very, very frightening situation. They are not letting children as young as 16 take their matriculation exams without taking this injection."

Israeli Gilad Rosinger from Radiant Israel described the green passport system as a "pre-holocaust agenda."

"If you do not submit to this wicked, demonic, tyrannical agenda; if you choose to say, 'you know what, I'm not ready to participate in this experimental program,' then you are now considered a second-class citizen in Israel," lamented Rosinger, the grandson of a Holocaust survivor.

