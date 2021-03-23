Jews Petition Pope to Defy Medical Dystopia

TEL AVIV, Israel (ChurchMilitant.com) - Jewish conscientious objectors to the Israeli government's regime of draconian lockdowns and mandatory vaccination are petitioning Pope Francis to speak out against the dystopian mass medical experiment being conducted on the people of Israel.

Israelis protest forced vaccinations at an anti-lockdown demo

"The Jewish people have a collective memory of being experimented [on] by the Nazis, including vaccine trials in the concentration camps," the petitioners warn in a March 15 letter to the pontiff calling for the "immediate suspension of the experimental product."

Published by the Tel Aviv-based legal firm A. Suchovolsky & Co., the petition denounces "the indiscriminate use of [the] COVID-19 vaccine" as "a medical declaration of war against humanity, global stability, national security and the survival of the entire human race."

The 26-page letter, obtained by Church Militant, accuses Israel's Ministry of Health of engaging in a "reckless policy of indiscriminately vaccinating all pregnant women" and "all teenagers" and of having "plans to move on to all children in the near future."

These policies are being pursued despite the World Health Organization (WHO) and medical journals warning against vaccinating expectant mothers.

Jewish advocate Ruth Machnes Suchovolsky — a signatory to the letter — told Church Militant that if she was given one minute with Pope Francis on the phone she would say, "We must stop the medical dictatorship. Israel is under medical dictatorship, and if we won't stop it, the rest of the world is next to follow."

Given the Nuremberg Code and my people's history, it's nothing short of evil that Pfizer has chosen the Jewish state for their nefarious experiment.

Suchovolsky sent Church Militant a copy of the A. Suchovolsky & Co lawsuit filed in Israel's Supreme Court accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of violating the Nuremberg Code by flouting the requirement for seeking "informed consent in medical trials in humans" with regards to the experimental vaccine.

The lawsuit begins with a midrash [commentary] on a Torah text, comparing the oppression of the Israelites in Egypt with the tyranny of the new medical dictatorship:

And in those days it came to pass that the king of Egypt died and the children of Israel groaned from their land and cried out. As then, today the children of Israel suffer from the bondage and decrees imposed on them by the government to receive the experimental treatment of the Pfizer company.

"I completely support the efforts of Ruth Machnes Suchovolsky in holding world leadership to account over mandatory vaccines and vaccine passports," Jewish anthropologist Karen Harradine told Church Militant. "No Jew should support this medical tyranny."

Interview with world-renowned vaccine designer Prof. Geert Vanden Bossche



"Pfizer has already stated that Israel is their 'experiment' when it comes to the vaccines. Given the Nuremberg Code and my people's history, it's nothing short of evil that Pfizer has chosen the Jewish state for their nefarious experiment," Harradine stressed.

"We need to fight back or the medical dystopian present we are living in will become our future too," she urged, expressing her "disappointment that Pope Francis imposed medical tyranny on the Vatican by insisting on mandatory vaccines for anyone working there."

The children of Israel suffer from the bondage and decrees imposed on them by the government to receive the experimental treatment of the Pfizer company.

The Suchovolsky letter — written on behalf of concerned doctors, lawyers and citizens — is also addressed to the chief rabbis of Israel, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, the U.S. Attorney General, top U.S. senators and congressmen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

It quotes world-renowned vaccine developer Prof. Geert Vanden Bossche — coordinator of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) Ebola jab program — who is now warning that using a "prophylactic vaccine" during a pandemic "is likely to create more viral variants" and reduce the body's "innate immune system's ability to address those variants."

Jews liken the vaccine passport to the Nazi yellow star

The letter also cites data from the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System (VAERS) noting that between Dec. 14 and March 5 there have been 31,079 adverse reactions, 1524 reported deaths, 5,507 serious injuries and 390 reports of Bell's palsy and, hence "the product safety profile, precautions and contraindications are deficient, dangerous and cruel."

Prime Minister Netanyahu has "repeatedly and falsely marketed" the Pfizer jab to Israelis saying it is "approved by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) when clearly it is not," and now, "mRNA and encapsulated lip nanoparticles (LNP) coated with polyethylene glycol (PEG) are being injected into humans outside of clinical trials for the first time in human history," according to the letter.

The FDA has permitted the China virus jabs only under its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) mechanism allowing the use of "unapproved medical products" in an emergency.

Suchovolsky's letter also points to Pfizer's past record as a "'habitual offender' persistently engaging in illegal and corrupt marketing practices, bribing physicians and suppressing adverse trial results," with "$3 billion in criminal convictions, civil penalties and jury awards" against the company and its subsidiaries since 2002, as also reported by Church Militant.

Israel is under medical dictatorship, and if we won't stop it the rest of the world is next to follow.

The risk-benefit analysis for the China virus, along with not knowing the long-term efficacy or risks of the vaccine, does not provide rational grounds "for the entire population to be experimented on and indiscriminately vaccinated," the petition argues.

Israel's warp speed inoculation campaign has slowed as citizens accuse the government of instituting a new "apartheid" with the introduction of the "Green Pass" vaccine passport.

Protestors adapt Pink Floyd's anthem to their cause

Conscientious objectors in Israel have compared the green passes to the yellow stars that the Nazis forced Jews to pin to their clothes during the Holocaust.

Over 25% of those who haven't been vaccinated yet said they had no intention of getting the shot, according to a February poll.

An Israeli black market for counterfeit vaccination certificates is thriving on Telegram and more than 100,000 users have joined groups that offer the forgeries at a price.

Church Militant contacted the Holy See Press Office for comment but received no response as of press time.

Church Militant has previously reported on Pope Francis — a lockdown supporter and a vaccine zealot — teaming up with the globalists pushing the "Great Reset" through a new medical dictatorship.

