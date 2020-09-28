Kamala Harris on the Issues

by Paul Brock  •  ChurchMilitant.com  •  September 28, 2020   

A zealous anti-Catholic

The Biden-Harris ticket consists of a fake Catholic and an anti-Catholic bigot. 

In this week's episode of Mic'd Up, Michael Voris interviews Frank Panico, a Catholic director and producer. 

In 1994, Harris was 30 years old and her boyfriend at the time, Willie Brown, was a 60-year-old married man. Brown was the Democratic speaker of the California State Assembly and eventually became the mayor of San Francisco. While they were dating, Brown appointed Harris to California's Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and later to the California Medical Assistance Commission (a job whose salary today equals $120,000 per year). Following that, Harris continued her climb up the political ladder, and today she's one of the most powerful people in America.

Harris is renowned for her leftist bent on major social issues.

On abortion, Harris favors infanticide. On Feb. 25, Harris — along with Cory Booker, Sherrod Brown, Kirsten Gillibrand and 37 other senators — voted down the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a bill "to prohibit a health care practitioner from failing to exercise the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion."

Harris is radically pro-LGBT. Like running mate Joe Biden, she has officiated at gay "weddings." In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a 2010 federal court decision that resumed gay "marriages" in California. Harris began conducting them immediately

She has fought reparative therapy, which has helped thousands of people leave behind unwanted same-sex attraction. In 2019, Harris denounced the therapy as "an abusive practice used on LGBTQ+ people," boasting that "I've cosponsored a bill to ban it nationwide."

The Biden-Harris ticket is the most anti-Catholic presidential ticket in American history.

Harris has also flip-flopped on transgenderism. As California attorney general, she opposed state-funded surgeries for so-called trans-women in prison. In 2019, she apologized for her earlier stance, saying she takes "full responsibility" for her opposition.

Harris has also distinguished herself through her anti-Catholicism. In 2018, Brian Buescher was being evaluated to serve as a district judge in Nebraska. Harris, who was evaluating the nomination, implied that his membership with the Knights of Columbus, a charitable Catholic organization, disqualified him from serving as a judge. She asked him, "Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman's right to choose [prenatal murder] when you joined the organization?"

