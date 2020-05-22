Mask or Muzzle?

News: Video Reports Print Friendly and PDF
by Rodney Pelletier  •  ChurchMilitant.com  •  May 22, 2020   

Leftists using masks to silence dissent

You are not signed in as a Premium user; we rely on Premium users to support our news reporting. Sign in or Sign up today!

CLICK ABOVE TO WATCH VIDEO


TRANSCRIPT

Trump: "I had one on before, I wore one in this back area, but I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it."

Yesterday President Donald Trump was criticized for refusing to wear a mask when speaking at a Michigan Ford plant.

Michigan's attorney general Dana Nessel — a militant lesbian and liberal activist — responded, "The president is like a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules."

She promised to ban Trump from visiting the state again, a threat sure to make more news in an election year.

But many leftists politicians aren't following their own rule on wearing facemasks in public, especially Michigan's governor who admonished: "Take precautions to protect yourself, continue to wear masks."

Their effectiveness has been part of a shifting discussion on protecting Americans from the Wuhan virus.

Some doctors caution that masks hamper oxygen intake, allowing the wearer to rebreathe carbon dioxide.

On January 29, February 12 and again on March 9, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control did not recommend the use of face masks for the general public, saying, "We really do not think this is the time for Americans to be going out and getting masks."

It was only in April when the CDC began recommending people wear a cloth face cover in public.

But despite the questions about the usefulness of masks to keep people safe, they're becoming a frequently employed political tool to attack the left's enemies.

--- Campaign 31877 ---

 

Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.


We rely on you to support our news reporting. Please donate today.

Related Stories

Child Vaccinations Plummet
 By Joseph Enders   •   0
Leftist Bid to Monitor Michigan Residents Rescinded
 By Church Militant   •   0
Watch
The Constitutional Clash
 By Rodney Pelletier   •   0

Recommended Shows

Only On
premium
Right Reason
Season Two • min
13 : Tyranny of Relativism
Only On
premium
Pillars of the Church
Holy Orders • min
9 : St. Dominic (1170-1221)
Only On
premium
Case Files
Season Two • min
5: The Pope Defied
By commenting on ChurchMilitant.com you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our comment posting guidelines

Never miss a Vortex!

Search The Site

The Latest View All

Jane Roe: Unanswered Questions
Jane Roe: Unanswered Questions
Why Does It Have To Be A Woman?
Why Does It Have To Be A Woman?
God’s Scourges: War, Plague, Famine
God’s Scourges: War, Plague, Famine
Utah Decriminalizes Polygamy
Utah Decriminalizes Polygamy
‘Scandalous Disaster’ Postponed
‘Scandalous Disaster’ Postponed
Viganò Vindicated
Viganò Vindicated

Latest Shows

theVortex
Big Liar
He needs to be expelled.
May 22, 2020
Headlines
May 22, 2020
Get briefed on today's top stories with Christine Niles.
theDownload
March 20, 2020—The Four Last Things
Preparing for eternity.
March 20, 2020
Mic'D Up
Wayward Shepherd
Partnering with the Left.
May 17, 2020

FEATURED