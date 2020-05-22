Mask or Muzzle?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRANSCRIPT

Trump: "I had one on before, I wore one in this back area, but I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it."

Yesterday President Donald Trump was criticized for refusing to wear a mask when speaking at a Michigan Ford plant.

Michigan's attorney general Dana Nessel — a militant lesbian and liberal activist — responded, "The president is like a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules."

She promised to ban Trump from visiting the state again, a threat sure to make more news in an election year.

But many leftists politicians aren't following their own rule on wearing facemasks in public, especially Michigan's governor who admonished: "Take precautions to protect yourself, continue to wear masks."

Their effectiveness has been part of a shifting discussion on protecting Americans from the Wuhan virus.

Some doctors caution that masks hamper oxygen intake, allowing the wearer to rebreathe carbon dioxide.

On January 29, February 12 and again on March 9, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control did not recommend the use of face masks for the general public, saying, "We really do not think this is the time for Americans to be going out and getting masks."

It was only in April when the CDC began recommending people wear a cloth face cover in public.

But despite the questions about the usefulness of masks to keep people safe, they're becoming a frequently employed political tool to attack the left's enemies.

