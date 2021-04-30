Milo Ditches Gay Ring

HONOLULU (ChurchMilitant.com) - In a new video, Milo Yiannopoulos tosses away the engagement ring from his previous gay "marriage."

Yiannopoulos explains in the video released Friday, "I've been thinking a lot lately about what's real, and what's not real, in my life — and thinking about the trappings of my former life that it would be a good idea to get rid of."

He estimates the ring is worth nearly $150,000, referring to it as a "sodomy stone" and a "gigantic four-karat money pit."

His initial plan was to chuck the ring into a volcano in Hawaii. But after hiccups with that idea, he decided instead to throw it off the side of a boat into the ocean "a couple miles off the coast of Honolulu."

The conservative commentator caused quite the stir in March when he came out as ex-gay — declaring he had left behind the sin of sodomy.

In an interview with LifeSite published March 9, Yiannopoulos credited the intercession of St. Joseph for his ability to ditch the gay lifestyle.



(some graphic language)



"Secular attempts at recovery from sin are either temporary or completely ineffective," he told LifeSite. "Salvation can only be achieved through devotion to Christ and the works of the Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church. St. Joseph is the spiritual father figure of the Holy Family."

He later went on to say in that interview, "I hope people will support and pray for me, if for no other reason than they share my delight at the prospect of Milo Yiannopoulos furiously and indignantly railing against homosexuals for sins of the flesh."

Speaking to Church Militant later in March, Yiannopoulos cited his 2019 Mic'd Up interview with Michael Voris as a factor in his conversion away from homosexuality:

As a Brit, I find the concept of therapy quite suspicious. But I found prayer and the counsel of good priests to be the thing that got me over the edge. And, of course, the interviews I did rattling around in my head, with your Michael Voris and a few others, encouraging me to do what I already knew was the right thing.

"The gay life," he observed, "is a life full of shame, misery, prostitution, drugs, and all manner of other things that I think only when you have a sense of critical distance and you can look at it in the rearview mirror, do you realize quite how self-destructive it is."

On various occasions, Yiannopoulos has discussed the idea of creating a gay reparative therapy center in Florida for those who wish to become free from unwanted same-sex attractions.

For example, he told LifeSite, "Over the next decade, I would like to help rehabilitate what the media calls 'conversion therapy.' It does work, albeit not for everybody."

