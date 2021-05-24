Persecuted Priests: A Growing List

News broke over the weekend that Fr. James Altman of La Crosse, Wisconsin is being told by his bishop, Bp. William Callahan, to resign his pastorship for being "divisive and ineffective."

The announcement came from Fr. Altman himself at his Pentecost Sunday Mass to a shocked congregation.

Father Altman is refusing to step down as pastor, and is pursuing his case in canon law proceedings.

Bishop Callahan has continually bowed to pressure from other Church leaders, like Cdl. Blase Cupich, to deal with Fr. Altman and get him out of the public eye and the consciousness of the faithful.

Father Altman has spent the last year unwittingly developing a following among faithful Catholics for nothing more than calling out corruption in the realm of politics and the Church. He is now facing retaliation for his preaching — preaching which is completely in line with Catholic theology.

He joins a swelling list of faithful priests being attacked by leaders in the hierarchy — priests like Fr. Mark White and Fr. Paul John Kalchik.

