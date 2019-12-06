Peter’s Pence Donations Used to Fund Explicit Gay Biopic

News: World News
Print Friendly and PDF
by Stephen Wynne  •  ChurchMilitant.com  •  December 5, 2019   

'Rocketman' revelation adds to growing Vatican financial scandals

You are not signed in as a Premium user; we rely on Premium users to support our news reporting. Sign in or Sign up today!

VATICAN CITY (ChurchMilitant.com) - The 2019 Elton John biopic "Rocketman" — featuring an explicit gay sex scene — was financed, in part, by Catholic parishioners' money.

Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported Wednesday that Malta-based investment firm Centurion Global Fund — whose largest investor is the Vatican — funneled €1 million ($1.1 million) into producing the film, which contains "the most explicit gay love scene since 'Brokeback Mountain' in 2005." 

The newspaper noted that the money originated from Peter's Pence, the pope's charitable fund for the poor.  

Details of the investment emerged from the Holy See's investigation into the Vatican Secretariat of State's dealings with Centurion. 


The revelation is the latest in a series of startling discoveries involving the Secretariat's use of Catholic donations for speculative investments instead of good works.

On Nov. 28, the president of Rome's Dermatopathic Institute of the Immaculate (IDI) revealed that the bankrupt Italian hospital — purchased by the Secretariat of State in 2015 —had received millions of dollars from U.S.-based charity, the Papal Foundation, to help shore up expenses.

Image
Cdl. Angelo Becciu (M. Migliorato/CPP/CIRIC)

It emerged that in 2017, then-Secretary of State Cdl. Angelo Becciu organized an effort by Vatican authorities and American bishops — including serial sexual predator Theodore McCarrick — to pressure the Papal Foundation board into issuing a grant of $25 million to the troubled IDI.

American donors were told that their donation would be used to cover a temporary budgetary shortfall. Instead, insiders later reported, the sum was intended to help clear IDI's €50 million ($55 million) debt, thereby sparing the Secretariat scandal.

In October, Vatican police raided the offices of the Secretariat and the Financial Information Authority (AIF), the Holy See's financial watchdog agency, seeking information into the alleged misappropriation of hundreds of millions of Peter's Pence dollars. 

Under Cdl. Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, and his deputy, Abp. Edgar Peña Parra, the Secretariat directed $200 million from Peter's Pence toward the purchase of a luxury apartment building in the heart of London's exclusive West End, with another $250 million apparently funneled to fraudulent legal firms set up to cover the purchase of the property.

According to a report by the Daily Beast, the apartments were used by clergy for immoral sexual purposes — a claim Church Militant has not been able to verify.

In spite of the mushrooming money scandals, Pope Francis insists his financial reforms are on track. 

The money used to purchase the London property was originally earmarked as an investment in petrolium supplier Falcon Oil, which operates an oil platform off the coast of Angola.

The Vatican apparently invests in various speculative offshore operations, using Credit Suisse bank, "in whose Swiss and Italian branches the Vatican is paid up to about 77% of the assets managed." 

Image
Cdl. Pietro Parolin (Reuters/Tony Gentile)

According to documents leaked to Italian media, the Secretariat of State owns and manages roughly $715 million in funds, a sum "deriving in large part from donations received by the Holy Father for charitable works [Peter's Pence] and for the sustenance of the Roman Curia."

In spite of the mushrooming money scandals, Pope Francis insists his financial reforms are on track. 

Aboard the papal plane on Nov. 26, the pontiff asserted that directing Peter's Pence donations to speculative investments was a matter of "good administration."

"First of all, in good administration it is normal for a sum to come from the Peter’s Pence, and what do I do? Put in a drawer? No, this is bad administration," he suggested. "Your capital you do not devalue, if it maintains or if it grows a little. This is good administration."

The pope added that the contributions must be directed toward moral investments: "If from Peter's Pence you invest in a weapons factory, the pence is not a pence there, eh?"

But in the wake of the "Rocketman" revelation, faithful Catholics are countering that Francis' statement rings hollow.

--- Campaign 31544 ---

 

Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.


We rely on you to support our news reporting. Please donate today.

Related Stories

Watch
West Virginia AG Sues Disgraced Bishop, Diocese Over Sex Abuse Cover-Up
 By Stephen Wynne   •   0
Watch
Archbishop Vigneron Silent on Root of Abuse Crisis
 By Stephen Wynne   •   0
Clerical Sex Abuse: The Theology of the Crisis
 By Dr. Alan Keyes   •   0

Recommended Shows

Only On
premium
Case Files
Season Two • min
5: The Pope Defied
Only On
premium
Pillars of the Church
Holy Orders • min
9 : St. Dominic (1170-1221)
Only On
premium
Right Reason
Season Two • min
13 : Tyranny of Relativism
By commenting on ChurchMilitant.com you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our comment posting guidelines

Never miss a Vortex!

Search The Site

The Latest View All

God’s Judgment
God’s Judgment
Finding Jesus in the Temple, Part I
Finding Jesus in the Temple, Part I
Three Jesuits, Two Eras, One Enduring Faith
Three Jesuits, Two Eras, One Enduring Faith
Viktor Orban, Vladimir Putin Pledge to Protect Christians
Viktor Orban, Vladimir Putin Pledge to Protect Christians
Italy: Blasphemous ‘Immaculate Contraception’ Event Banned at School
Italy: Blasphemous ‘Immaculate Contraception’ Event Banned at School
Michigan Church Treasure Trove of Saints’ Relics
Michigan Church Treasure Trove of Saints’ Relics

Latest Shows

theVortex
Taking Down Bad Bishops
Lots and lots of work to do.
December 6, 2019
Headlines
December 6, 2019
Get briefed on today's top stories with Christine Niles.
theDownload
The Download
The truth delivered straight.
July 25, 2019
Mic'D Up
Best of Mic’d Up: Catholic Media Collusion
The complicity of the Catholic mainstream media in the cover-up.
October 16, 2019

FEATURED


 