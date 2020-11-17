Francis Woos Top Pro-Abortion Globalist

VATICAN CITY (ChurchMilitant.com) - Pope Francis has invited the world's foremost proponent of abortion and population control to address his "Economy of Francesco" conference on the theme of "letting life flourish."

Jeffrey Sachs with Pope Francis

Economist Jeffrey Sachs, a liberal Jew who is president of the United Nations (U.N.) Sustainable Development Solutions Network, will speak at the start of the Assisi conference from Nov. 19–21, which is now being held online due to the Wuhan virus pandemic.

A special press office set up for the conference has confirmed the "virtual" participation of the pontiff — who will speak at the first session, just before Sachs.

The event showcasing Francis' ideas on economics and ecology is expected to draw "young economists and entrepreneurs" from around the world "in order to change the current economy and give a soul to the economy of tomorrow."

Sachs: 'Architect' of 'Indifference'

Faithful Catholic academics are expressing distress over Sachs' participation.

Dr. Stefano Gennarini, vice president for Legal Studies at the Center for Family and Human Rights (C-Fam), described Sachs as "one of the architects of the globalization of indifference that the Holy Father Pope Francis so often decries."

"For 30 years Sachs has been at the pinnacle of global politics, promoting materialistic determinism about the economy and politics, and with a dubious record of success as an economic advisor to governments," Gennarini told Church Militant. He explained that if the goal of the conference is to promote "an authentically human economy rooted in Christian charity and anthropology, I do not see how Sachs can help."

Gennarini, the former advisor to the U.N. explained:

Sachs' vision of the world is godless, and therefore hopeless and bleak. He has argued that abortion is a cost-effective way to cull population growth in poor countries. He has almost single-handedly spearheaded a revival of neo-Malthusian population control programming across the world. It is deeply distressing that Holy See officials continue to ignore Sachs' flawed economic theories and his unethical views about abortion and population control. Those responsible for his continuous promotion do a disservice to the Holy Father Pope Francis.

A source close to the Vatican told Church Militant it would be naïve to assume Francis was unaware of Sachs' hardline pro-abortion position.

"At my last count, Jeffrey Sachs has been in the Vatican around 20 times. I suppose Pope Francis knows about his positions," he noted.

"I'm afraid Francis doesn't care because Sachs is an important ally on the global front and the pope probably takes the good with the bad," the source reasoned.

A 'Regular' at Vatican Conferences

In 2017, Sachs yelled at a Catholic reporter during a Vatican conference in the Casina Pio IV when asked about his views as a "pro-abortion globalist."

Sachs praises China, calls the United States a "problem" and bashes Trump at a Vatican conference



"You're disgusting, you're disgusting, disgusting," the enraged economist told the reporter, menacingly pointing his finger in the journalist's face.

In 2013, Sachs delivered a keynote lecture for the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

In 2015, the Vatican invited Sachs to moderate and co-host a conference on climate change highlighting Pope Francis' eco-encyclical Laudato Sí. United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, who has promoted abortion in conflict areas where it is illegal, was also a papal guest at the conference.

Patrick Buckley, the U.N. envoy of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), commented at the time that the pro-abortion lobby "must be feeling very much empowered by the influence being exercised by two of the Culture of Death's leading figures."

Eco-feminist and pro-abortion Vandana Shiva

Sachs was asked to deliver a presentation at a Vatican conference on "Children and Sustainable Development" later in November 2015.

In 2017, Sachs was invited to a Vatican conference on "Health of People, Health of Planet and Our Responsibility: Climate Change, Air Pollution and Health."

In 2018, at a presentation on Francis and Laudato Sí, Sachs said there was "no voice more important in the world than Pope Francis in the struggle for justice and the fight against climate change, and the fight for decency and the fight for peace."

Sachs has been credited with making a major contribution as a ghostwriter to Laudato Sí.

Last year the professor of sustainable development at the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University was a papal guest at the Amazon Synod.

Bankrolled by Soros, Gates

Writer Nina Munk, who spent six years accompanying and researching Sachs, reveals that one of Sachs' biggest supporters is the radical left-wing pro-abortion globalist George Soros, who donated $50 million to Sachs' Millennium Villages Project.

In her book The Idealist: Jeffrey Sachs and the Quest to End Poverty, Munk concluded that poverty eradication projects endorsed by Sachs were well-intentioned but "left people even worse off than before."

Sachs, who is allied with the pro-abortion and pro-contraception Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has called President Donald Trump "mentally disordered: megalomaniacal, paranoid and psychopathic," and has spoken in favor of Chinese and Iranian trade policies.

In his book Common Wealth: Economics for a Crowded Planet, Sachs pushes abortion as a cost-effective way to eliminate "unwanted children" when contraception fails. Sachs calls abortion a "lower-risk and lower-cost option" than having unwanted children.

Francis has also invited Hindu eco-feminist and anti-capitalist Vandana Shiva, as a conference speaker. Shiva, a strong advocate of abortion, draws the line at sex-selective abortion and population control imposed by Western policymakers on the Third World and describes the Catholic Church as a "patriarchal institution."

