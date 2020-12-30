Commie China Inspired Global Lockdowns

LONDON (ChurchMilitant.com) - A U.K. scientist notorious for pushing global lockdowns as a response to the Wuhan virus has confessed to receiving his inspiration for the imposition of totalitarian quarantines from communist China.

Anti-lockdown protests in Trafalgar Square, London

In a revealing interview, disgraced professor of mathematical biology Neil Ferguson admits that the draconian lockdown policies adopted by Western countries and endorsed by Pope Francis and top prelates would have been unthinkable even a year ago.

"No European country's pandemic plans seriously entertained the prospect of putting a country on pause" as a solution to bat infections in 2019, Ferguson told The Times on Christmas Day.

It "wasn't clear that the way to stop an infectious disease was to stop a society, and the very idea was horrifying and unimaginable," especially in a world where people "shook hands, met relatives and commuted to work," the epidemiologist said.

"Then, that's what China did," and "people's sense of what is possible in terms of control changed quite dramatically between January and March," Ferguson unapologetically revealed, noting he was initially skeptical about Chinese claims to have flattened the curve by using house arrest.

Ferguson described how the British government's scientific advisory group "watched as China enacted this innovative intervention in pandemic control that was also a medieval intervention."

His Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) colleagues debated whether the authoritarian communist policies could be implemented in Western democracies, explained the 52-year-old Imperial College academic.

The Vatican has been absolutely silent, if not supportive of repression.

"It's a communist one-party State, we said. We couldn't get away with it in Europe, we thought ... and then Italy did it. And we realized we could," blurted Ferguson.

Distinguished Italian epidemiologist Dr. Paolo Gulisano told Church Militant that "Italy became the first country in the world to introduce the 'lockdown model' in an experimental way after it was first applied and promoted in China and sponsored by Dr. Ferguson."

Anti-lockdown protesters scuffle with police in London



"Despite this, Italy is the European country with more deaths. Which means, of course, that something is not working," Gulisano lamented. "It's useless to blockade the whole population. What is usually done in epidemiology is [to] isolate the sick and their contacts," he explained.

"The Italian lockdown, instead, has not only not stopped the contagion but its only result is a depressed, frightened people. The Chinese lockdown has become the Italian lockdown," observed Gulisano, former professor of history of medicine at the Bicocca State University of Milan.

Gulisano, a celebrated essayist, emphasized to Church Militant that the lockdown measures "come from a totalitarian country: Not surprisingly, they are totalitarian measures."

The lockdown measures come from a totalitarian country: Not surprisingly, they are totalitarian measures.

"We have had to put up with a police state and a kind of military repression. ... This is a very serious problem: Under pretense of sanitary security, dictatorial methods have been introduced in Europe," Gulisano warned.

The specialist in hygiene and preventive medicine, who is a committed Catholic, slammed the Holy See's capitulation to the tyrannical, communist measures.

"All this while the Vatican has been absolutely silent, if not supportive of repression. The hierarchy has limited religious freedom, closed churches for worship, and this is unprecedented in history," Gulisano bewailed.

He elaborated:

So far, the Church had always opposed dictatorships throughout the world, from the Soviet Union to South America. Even now, it should be in the front line in defending freedom. But everybody knows that this Church is closely connected with the Chinese regime. Therefore, is the Chinese way, a ruthless mixture of unrestrained capitalism and social Marxism, to be exported in the rest of the world without anybody really objecting?

Cartoon mocking the U.K. government's Wuhan virus policy

According to the Bulletin of the World Health Organization (BWHO), "The strictest control measures were applied in Wuhan with a complete lockdown of the population. Starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2020, Wuhan city officials prohibited all transport in and out of the city of 9 million residents."

BWHO elaborated:

Within the rest of China, the interventions included nationwide traffic restrictions in the form of increased checkpoints at road junctions to reduce the number of people travelling and self-isolation of the population at home to reduce outside activities. Hundreds of millions of Chinese residents had to reduce or stop their inter-city travel and intra-city activities due to these measures.

Pope Francis commended "most governments" who "acted responsibly, imposing strict measures to contain the outbreak," Church Militant earlier reported.

The pontiff rebuked anti-lockdown protestors for "refusing to keep their distance, marching against travel restrictions — as if measures that governments must impose for the good of their people constitute some kind of political assault on autonomy or personal freedom!"

Japan successfully contained the virus without strict lockdowns. It saw a total of 2,487 deaths or 18 deaths per million people — by far the lowest death rate among industrialized democracies.

It's a communist one-party state, we said. We couldn't get away with it in Europe, we thought ... and then Italy did it. And we realized we could.

A Church Militant report in May revealed how Ferguson's doomsday models may have bamboozled bishops into closing churches, especially influencing Cdl. Vincent Nichols, archbishop of Westminster and president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales.

Ferguson earned the sobriquet "Professor Pantsdown" after breaking his own lockdown rules to shack up with his 38-year-old lover, Antonia Staats — a left-wing activist living in an open marriage with her husband, Chris, and their two children in a £1.9 million South London house.

Ferguson admits to 'massaging the Staats'

The adulterous academic was forced to resign after the scandal but has now been reinstated by the government and is continuing to push for total lockdowns in the new year.

Ferguson's record of advising the government has been blighted by a series of catastrophic failures.

In 2001, Ferguson advised widespread preemptive culling to halt foot-and-mouth disease, costing £10 billion and leading to the slaughter of over 6 million cattle, sheep and pigs. In 2011, a report slammed his models for making a "serious error" by "ignoring the species composition of farms."​

In 2005, Ferguson predicted deaths of 200 million from bird flu. The global death toll between 2003 and 2009 was a mere 292.

In 2009, Ferguson's swine flu modeling forewarned of 65,000 people dying in the United Kingdom. Only 457 people died.

The expert also warned that up to 50,000 people could die from mad cow disease, but the human form of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) killed just 177.

Meanwhile, Philip Thomas, professor of risk management at the University of Bristol, has argued that lockdowns in Britain will claim the equivalent of 560,000 lives because of the health impact of the "deep and prolonged recession it will cause."

--- Campaign 31877 ---

Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.