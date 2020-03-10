Report: Accused US Clerics Move Abroad

DETROIT (ChurchMilitant.com) - American clergy accused of abuse have been allowed not only to flee the country, but also to minister elsewhere.

This is according to a new report from nonprofit investigative news outlet ProPublica. The report, published Friday, March 6, sheds light on dozens of U.S. Catholic priests and brothers who were able to minister abroad after facing abuse allegations back home.

ProPublica, together with the Houston Chronicle, reviewed credibly accused clergy lists from 52 dioceses — representing dioceses near the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as the dioceses with the most extensive accused lists.

They found 51 churchmen who were able to function in other countries after facing abuse allegations in the United States, including at least 21 who moved to Mexico.

"Some crisscrossed the border with ease after being accused of sexual abuse, securing new posts even after being sent for treatment by the Church," the report states. "Others settled into parishes south of the border decades ago, delivering sermons and blessing babies as the statute of limitations for prosecution in the U.S. expired."

ProPublica and the Chronicle drew particular attention to the case of Fr. Jose Antonio Pinal.

Pinal was a priest in the diocese of Sacramento, California. In 1989, the diocese received an allegation that Pinal sexually abused a teenage boy beginning in 1980, shortly after being ordained a priest.

ProPublica reports that it tracked down Pinal in Mexico, and that Pinal "keeps stacks of photo albums and papers documenting the nearly 10 years he spent at the diocese of Sacramento."

The priest showed reporters a 1990 letter he received from then-bishop of Sacramento, Bp. Francis Quinn. In that letter, Bp. Quinn assured Fr. Pinal he would "be of whatever assistance is necessary in supporting your efforts to seek a new diocese."

When Pinal was given a permanent post in the diocese of Cuernavaca in Mexico, Bp. Quinn wrote a letter congratulating him.

Bp. Francis Quinn

The diocese of Sacramento names Fr. Pinal in its list of credibly accused clergy. It reports that felony child sex abuse charges were filed against him in 2002 but were later dropped. It also lists five abuse accusations against him — four involving underage males and one involving an underage female.

"I never admitted what they say," Pinal told ProPublica regarding the five accusations. "And what happened was never an abuse."

The diocese also notes, "Since 2002, the diocese of Sacramento has made repeated attempts to convince Church leaders in Mexico to bar Pinal from ministry."

Another case that ProPublica and the Chronicle highlighted is that of accused abuser Fr. Jeffrey David Newell. Though the archdiocese of Los Angeles listed him as "inactive," reporters found him functioning at a parish in Tijuana, Mexico in early November.

During a brief interview, Newell said of the abuse, "It happened," adding, "I admitted it. I made a mistake."

Father Newell went to the archdiocese of Tijuana for a retreat in 1993, but decided to stay there without permission from the Los Angeles archdiocese.

Newell denied having abused any more minors after moving to Mexico.

However, a lawsuit filed in February claims otherwise. The John Doe plaintiff filing the suit says Newell abused him in Tijuana and during trips to Los Angeles.

Newell firmly denies this allegation as well, and says he never went on any trips to the Los Angeles area.

