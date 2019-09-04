Seattle Bishop Resigns Amid Scandal

News: US News
Print Friendly and PDF
by Christine Niles, M.St. (Oxon.), J.D.  •  ChurchMilitant.com  •  September 3, 2019   

Comes days after news that Abp. Sartain approved funeral Mass for gay shaman who committed suicide

You are not signed in as a Premium user; we rely on Premium users to support our news reporting. Sign in or Sign up today!

SEATTLE (ChurchMilitant.com) - Days after news broke that Abp. J. Peter Sartain approved the funeral Mass of a same-sex married shaman who committed suicide, the Vatican has announced his resignation for health reasons.

Image

From AP article: "At the service where he received his last communion on May 5,

the Rev. Quentin Dupont brought over a group of white-clad children who were receiving their

first communion. They raised their arms and blessed him." (photo credit: Elaine Thompson/AP)

The new archbishop of Seattle, Washington will be Abp. Paul Etienne, named co-adjutor in April after Sartain requested help for spinal problems he was suffering. Sartain submitted his resignation letter in September last year.

Archbishop Christophe Pierre, papal nuncio to the United States, announced Sartain's resignation and replacement on Sept. 3 in Washington, D.C.

The case of Robert Fuller garnered national media attention last week after an Associated Press story revealed Jesuit priest Fr. Quentin Dupont gave Fuller a final blessing on May 5 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Seattle, only days before he threw a suicide party and killed himself, surrounded by parishioners, including the parish choir, which performed at his farewell party.

Fuller was a longtime parishioner at St. Therese, an "inclusive" parish, where Fuller was well known as an active homosexual who indulged in paganism and who promoted euthanasia and assisted suicide. A photo of the May 5 blessing shows Fuller surrounded by first communicants and tearful parishioners, who were aware of his months-long plan to kill himself. 

After Sartain and Etienne issued a public statement deflecting responsibility onto Dupont and claiming the Jesuit was unaware of Fuller's suicide plans, a follow-up statement on Aug. 28 revealed Sartain himself approved of Fuller's funeral Mass for "pastoral" reasons.

Image

Fuller posing with fellow St. Therese Church choir members, 

who performed at his May 10 suicide party

Critics noted his decision was a violation of canon 1184, which forbids funeral Masses for "manifest sinners who cannot be granted ecclesiastical funerals without public scandal of the faithful" unless they showed signs of repentance before death.

Fuller showed no signs of repentance before death, surrounded by witnesses, including media, who observed his firm resolve to the end to follow through with his plan to kill himself, and also confirming his lifestyle as an active homosexual by "marrying" his same-sex partner at his suicide party.


 

One of Fuller's last posts on social media shows him holding hands with his "husband" and expressing hopes of being welcomed into eternity "as Shaman": "See you all later today. I'm ready to be welcomed by my Ancestors as Shaman." It was one among several Facebook posts promoting paganism, including a post noting that self-described clairvoyants would be present at his May 10 celebration.

In 2014 Sartain was criticized for allowing the funeral Mass of a homosexual priest who had admitted to abusing as many as 10 boys. His funeral Mass was concelebrated by 20 priests of the archdiocese.

After backlash, Sartain expressed regret for the decision, writing, "We will assure that this does not occur in any future similar situation."

Before Sartain came to Seattle, he served as head of the diocese of Joliet, Illinois from 2006–2010, and before that as bishop in Little Rock, Arkansas from 2000–2006. He has also served as secretary for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.


 

Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.


We rely on you to support our news reporting. Please donate today.

Related Stories

Seattle Bishop Approves Funeral for Gay Shaman Who Committed Suicide
 By Christine Niles, M.St. (Oxon.), J.D.   •   0
Watch
Assisted Suicides Jump 25% in Washington State
 By Stephen Wynne   •   0
Watch
Renowned Yale Professor Quits Darwin
 By Stephen Wynne   •   0

Recommended Shows

Only On
premium
The One True Faith: Revisited
Season One • min
6: Purgatory
Only On
premium
Case Files
Season Two • min
5: The Pope Defied
Only On
premium
Pillars of the Church
Holy Orders • min
9 : St. Dominic (1170-1221)
By commenting on ChurchMilitant.com you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our comment posting guidelines

Never miss a Vortex!

Search The Site

The Latest View All

Dems Embrace Nones as Largest Religious Group in Party
Dems Embrace Nones as Largest Religious Group in Party
Covenant House Caught Taking Woman to Abortion Mill
Covenant House Caught Taking Woman to Abortion Mill
New Rome Pastoral Guidelines Raise Eyebrows
New Rome Pastoral Guidelines Raise Eyebrows
Warsaw Withdraws LGBT Sex Ed for Children After Pushback
Warsaw Withdraws LGBT Sex Ed for Children After Pushback
CM Interview: George Neumayr in Buenos Aires
CM Interview: George Neumayr in Buenos Aires
California Parents Protesting Perverts Reading to Children
California Parents Protesting Perverts Reading to Children

Latest Shows

theVortex
Suicide Deception
It's truly deceitful.
September 4, 2019
Headlines
September 4, 2019
Get briefed on today's top stories with Christine Niles.
theDownload
The Download
The truth delivered straight.
July 25, 2019
Mic'D Up
Answers to the Crisis
Signs of hope.
August 14, 2019

FEATURED