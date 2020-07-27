Spotlight—SSPX: ‘Sympathetic to Perverts’

Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.
Monthly: $10 a month
Quarterly: $30 every 3 months
Yearly: $120 a year
To pay in advance without a subscription, click here
If you have a gift code you would like to redeem, click here
When you place your order, your Church Militant Premium membership will be activated. Cancel at any time to avoid future
billing. By clicking the "Continue" button, you agree to the ChurchMilitant.com Terms of Use and ChurchMilitant.com Privacy Policy. You also
agree that your subscription will automatically renew monthly, quarterly or annually based upon your subscription
option selection above at the current full price on the date of each renewal, until you cancel.