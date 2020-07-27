Spotlight—SSPX: ‘Sympathetic to Perverts’

by Christine Niles  •  ChurchMilitant.com  •  April 22, 2020   

On a hidden history of abuse and cover-up

Christine Niles uncovers the long, dark history of sex abuse and cover-up in the Society of St. Pius X. Click on the above to watch our exposé.
 
The full transcript of the Spotlight can be accessed here, although we strongly encourage viewers to watch the video report above for full context, as it contains images of emails, witness statements, etc.

 

SSPX Defends Sexual Predator
Catholics Demand Investigation of Msgr. Walter Rossi
FEATURED