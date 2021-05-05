Trump Counters Big Tech

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (ChurchMilitant.com) - President Trump is returning to the internet — this time using his own censorship-free website.

Tuesday, the 45th president launched From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, his new communications platform allowing him to post comments, pictures and videos directly to his followers.

Trump says he's standing up for free speech:

What Facebook, Twitter and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country. Free speech has been taken away from the president of the United States because the radical Left lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before. The people of our country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our electoral process.

All of Trump's rumblings are cataloged there, dating back to late March. The site is powered by a program called Campaign Nucleus — produced by his former campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

The only video posting thus far is a promotional video sponsored by Trump's Save America PAC.

"In a time of silence and lies, a beacon of freedom arises; a place to speak freely and safely, straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump," it revealed.

BREAKING: Donald Trump launches “From The Desk of Donald J. Trump” pic.twitter.com/tMfGBPc5lx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 4, 2021

Visitors are also free to sign up with emails and phone numbers to receive instant alerts whenever the president posts on Trump's blog. The site also allows them to share his posts on both Twitter and Facebook.

Senior Trump advisor Jason Miller

Senior Trump advisor Jason Miller reassured supporters there is more yet to come.

"President Trump's website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform," Miller told Fox News. "We'll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future."

Neither Facebook nor Twitter is expressing any desire to allow the president back onto their publishing platforms. This morning, Facebook's independent oversight board upheld Trump's ban and plans to revisit the issue again within the next six months.

The board claims, "Given the seriousness of the violations and the ongoing risk of violence, Facebook was justified in suspending Mr. Trump's accounts on January 6 and extending that suspension on January 7."

Twitter, meanwhile, has not reversed its January decision to permanently suspend the famed @realDonaldTrump account — falsely blaming Trump for inciting violence at the Capitol.

Substitutes to Big Tech, nevertheless, are popping up. This includes the Amazon alternative MyStore, created by MyPillow founder and Trump ally Mike Lindell. It features a cornucopia of patriotic, American-made products for online shoppers.

Substitutes to Big Tech, nevertheless, are popping up. This includes the Amazon alternative MyStore, created by MyPillow founder and Trump ally Mike Lindell. It features a cornucopia of patriotic, American-made products for online shoppers.

And Twitter is facing competition from Christian Andrew Torba — who made his own platform called Gab back in 2016, gaining millions of users since. Your browser does not support the video tag. Torba told Church Militant he foresaw the censorship culture developing in Big Tech and wanted to build a site that "defends free speech and that doesn't arbitrarily enforce censorship on one side of the political spectrum or the other." He only draws the censorship line on "illegal activity" and "pornography." Trump himself is gearing up for an internet insurrection against Silicon Valley's social media dictatorship. Trump himself is gearing up for an internet insurrection against Silicon Valley's social media dictatorship. And he's putting big money towards the creation of a space where conservatives like him can speak their mind free from persecution.

