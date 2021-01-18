Twitter, Facebook Bleed Billions

News: Video Reports
Print Friendly and PDF
by William Mahoney, Ph.D.  •  ChurchMilitant.com  •  January 18, 2021   

Censorship of Trump just the beginning

You are not signed in as a Premium user; we rely on Premium users to support our news reporting. Sign in or Sign up today!

CLICK TO WATCH THE VIDEO
 

TRANSCRIPT

Church Militant (a 501(c)4 corporation) is responsible for the content of this commentary.

Since banning President Trump from their platforms, Twitter and Facebook have lost more than $51 billion in stocks.

Investors are retreating from the tech giants for silencing of Trump, an action the CEOs claim they took based on risks of violence.

But, while Big Tech and mainstream media have tried, convicted and sentenced the president — alleging he incited violence at the Capitol — neither Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Jack Dorsey of Twitter nor anybody in media has cited a single example of Trump calling for such action.

In fact, as Congress gathered on Jan. 6, Trump held a rally in which he said just the opposite: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

And after some bad actors went too far that day, Trump released another video insisting on nonviolence. "We can't play into the hands of these people; we have to have peace."

And again, the president repeated his call for peace in a statement released this week: "I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem."

Many have concluded that Big Tech's actions have nothing to do with violence and everything to do with ideology.

Sean Hannity on Thursday spotlighted this: "In reality, what Twitter did — you just read it for yourself — they were looking for an excuse to ban the president for political reasons. Then all the other Big Tech companies — they joined together to protect their buddies at Twitter and their fellow left-wingers and squash their competitors."

Some say media censorship of a sitting president sets a dangerous precedent in which nobody is guaranteed a free-speech platform.

James O'Keefe of Project Veritas discussed what he calls a "revolution of whistleblowing in Big Tech." Droves of Big Tech employees are exposing what's happening behind closed doors. Recordings of Dorsey and other high-ranking executives reveal their plans for censoring conservatives.

O'Keefe: "We'll be releasing more tapes showing them talking about doing a retrospective — going back in time — deleting accounts and identifying exactly what type of language they deem unacceptable, which is really more mainstream conservative thought."

Sick of Big Tech censorship, a recent call to action circulating on mainstream and alternative platforms like Gab encouraged a 24-hour Facebook blackout, from Friday till Saturday morning.

--- Campaign 31877 ---

 

Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.


We rely on you to support our news reporting. Please donate today.

Related Stories

Watch
Big Tech in the Crosshairs
 By David Nussman   •   0
Watch
Twitter to Censor Anti-COVID Vaccine Tweets
 By Jules Gomes   •   0
Watch
DOJ Aims at Big Tech
 By Joseph Enders   •   0

Recommended Shows

Only On
premium
Pillars of the Church
Holy Orders • min
9 : St. Dominic (1170-1221)
Only On
premium
Right Reason
Season Two • min
13 : Tyranny of Relativism
Only On
premium
Case Files
Season Two • min
5: The Pope Defied
By commenting on ChurchMilitant.com you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our comment posting guidelines

Never miss a Vortex!

Search The Site

The Latest View All

The March for Life Throws in the Towel
The March for Life Throws in the Towel
Exclusive Interview: Trevor Loudon
Exclusive Interview: Trevor Loudon
Capitol Protests
Capitol Protests
Greek Archbishop: ‘Islam Is Not a Religion’
Greek Archbishop: ‘Islam Is Not a Religion’
Hindus, Muslims Reject Animal-Tainted Vax
Hindus, Muslims Reject Animal-Tainted Vax
Dangerous Times for America
Dangerous Times for America

Latest Shows

theVortex
The Commies Are Coming
Do you understand the full weight of it?
January 18, 2021
Headlines
January 18, 2021
Get briefed on today's top stories with Christine Niles.
theDownload
Technocratic Tyranny
Leftist control over politics and culture.
January 18, 2021
Mic'D Up
Catholics for Trump
No other option.
November 1, 2020

FEATURED