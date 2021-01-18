Twitter, Facebook Bleed Billions

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Church Militant (a 501(c)4 corporation) is responsible for the content of this commentary.

Since banning President Trump from their platforms, Twitter and Facebook have lost more than $51 billion in stocks.

Investors are retreating from the tech giants for silencing of Trump, an action the CEOs claim they took based on risks of violence.

But, while Big Tech and mainstream media have tried, convicted and sentenced the president — alleging he incited violence at the Capitol — neither Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Jack Dorsey of Twitter nor anybody in media has cited a single example of Trump calling for such action.

In fact, as Congress gathered on Jan. 6, Trump held a rally in which he said just the opposite: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

And after some bad actors went too far that day, Trump released another video insisting on nonviolence. "We can't play into the hands of these people; we have to have peace."

And again, the president repeated his call for peace in a statement released this week: "I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem."

Many have concluded that Big Tech's actions have nothing to do with violence and everything to do with ideology.

Sean Hannity on Thursday spotlighted this: "In reality, what Twitter did — you just read it for yourself — they were looking for an excuse to ban the president for political reasons. Then all the other Big Tech companies — they joined together to protect their buddies at Twitter and their fellow left-wingers and squash their competitors."

Some say media censorship of a sitting president sets a dangerous precedent in which nobody is guaranteed a free-speech platform.

James O'Keefe of Project Veritas discussed what he calls a "revolution of whistleblowing in Big Tech." Droves of Big Tech employees are exposing what's happening behind closed doors. Recordings of Dorsey and other high-ranking executives reveal their plans for censoring conservatives.

O'Keefe: "We'll be releasing more tapes showing them talking about doing a retrospective — going back in time — deleting accounts and identifying exactly what type of language they deem unacceptable, which is really more mainstream conservative thought."

Sick of Big Tech censorship, a recent call to action circulating on mainstream and alternative platforms like Gab encouraged a 24-hour Facebook blackout, from Friday till Saturday morning.

