Leaked Document: UK Bishops Push Gay Agenda in Catholic Schools

LONDON (ChurchMilitant.com) - The Catholic bishops of England and Wales are pushing the LGBT agenda in Catholic schools under cover of preventing anti-gay "bullying." Proposed lesson plans teaching about homosexuality are being offered for children as young as nine.

Church Militant has obtained a document titled "Made in God's Image: Challenging Homophobic and Biphobic Bullying in Catholic Schools," which will be distributed to Catholic schools throughout England and Wales. It's the result of a 2015–2016 study conducted by St. Mary's University on "homophobic bullying" in Catholic schools, a study initially commissioned by the UK bishops on the Catholic Education Service (CES) Management Committee.

The training involves ensuring that LGBT youth 'feel safe and supported as individuals and feel positive about their identity.'

The document's stated purpose is "to challenge all forms of homophobic and biphobic bullying in order to create safe spaces for pupils to come together to learn."

The study itself promotes a "toolkit" offered by the secular, pro-LGBT Positive Identities Service, whose slogan is "Celebrating diversity with pride." The training involves ensuring that LGBT youth "feel safe and supported as individuals and feel positive about their identity" — even if that identity involves same-sex acts gravely contrary to Catholic teaching.

Consistent with that end, the document by CES explicitly avoids mention of Church doctrine on marriage, claiming, "This document does not seek to set out the Church's teachings on relationships and marriage, as these are set out fully elsewhere, but it is situated within them."

One of the lessons proposed by the UK bishops' anti-bullying curriculum

In fact, nowhere does the document indicate that same-sex acts are wrong. Rather, it says that "homosexual inclinations are not sinful." It also cites only one line from section 2358 of the Catholic Catechism (homosexuals "must be accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity"), while leaving out language noting that the inclination is "objectively disordered." There is also no mention of other portions of the Catechism that teach that those with same-sex attraction "are called to chastity," and that same-sex acts are "intrinsically disordered" and "acts of grave depravity."

The document also promotes the "born that way" notion that same-sex orientation is part of one's "self-identity" and something not chosen — a mantra of the Left, even though science has proven no gay gene exists, and proponents of reparative therapy have reported high success rates in healing individuals of same-sex attraction while recapturing a healthy, heterosexual orientation.

Logo imprinted in UK bishops' document promoting LGBT toolkit

"Sexual identity is a constituent part of self-understanding," the document claims. "[It] is not chosen in the same sense that a sporting allegiance, group belonging or hobby is, nor is it temporary like delayed puberty might be."

The document strongly supports the UK Equality Act, which removes protections from Christian employers forced to employ or promote active homosexuals engaged in lifestyles contrary to Christian teaching.

The study also makes clear that young students must learn about same-sex marriage: "Schools must accurately state the facts about marriage of same sex couples under the law of England and Wales, in a way that is appropriate to the age and level of understanding and awareness of the pupils."

Schools are being warned that they'll be subject to government inspection.

In order to ensure no "homophobic bullying" is taking place in Catholic schools, schools are being warned that they'll be subject to government inspection, where inspectors will ensure schools are meeting "expectations." Among the information reviewed by inspectors include "records and analysis of bullying, discriminatory and prejudicial behavior, either directly or indirectly, including racist, disability and homophobic bullying, use of derogatory language and racist incidents." Inspectors are also tasked with speaking privately with students to gather information about whether they've observed bullying or have been the victims of it.

When CES discovered its guideline had been leaked to the press, it sent an internal email Thursday emphasizing the "confidential" nature of its communications. An email obtained by Church Militant, sent by the CES Director Paul Barber, is titled "Breach of Confidentiality," and reads:

It has come to our attention that the contents of DSC Letter 58.17, sent out on Tuesday of this week, have been sent by a diocese to social media. I should therefore like to take the opportunity to remind you all of the contents of DSC Letter 16.15 (attached) about the status of these communications. DSC and DRE Letters are the principal way in which we inform dioceses about national educational matters, many of which are of a sensitive nature. They are issued solely to enable you to carry out your education functions on behalf of your diocesan bishop, and for no other purpose. It is of vital importance that we have a secure and confidential means with which to keep you updated, and therefore ask you all to respect the private nature of these communications.

And according to the CES website:

The Catholic Education Service (CES) acts on behalf of the Catholic Bishops' Conference to support Catholic education. We have a strong and positive working relationship with the British and Welsh Government, sharing the aims of high academic standards for all and increased parental choice. Catholic schools make up 10% of the national total of maintained schools. There are over 2000 Catholic schools, academies and colleges in England educating over 800,000 pupils. The Catholic Church and the Church of England together provide one-third of all of the schools in the country.

Individuals can contact head of CES Eileen Williams at ewilliams@catholiceducation.org.uk.

Individuals can also contact the UK Bishops' Conference at ccn@cbcew.org.uk, or call 011 + 20 7630 8220.

