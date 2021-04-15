Scientists Predict Death Spike in Vaccinated

WESTMINSTER, England (ChurchMilitant.com) - The most deaths in a third coronavirus wave will consist of people who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, British scientists are warning in a new doomsday report.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

"The resurgence in both hospitalizations and deaths is dominated by those that have received two doses of the vaccine, comprising around 60% and 70% of the wave respectively," the study predicts.

To combat the spike in mortality, the scientists are calling for new vaccines in the medium-term as measures to extend the period of lockdown before new vaccines are deployed.

The pessimistic scenario modeled by scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) foresees deaths and hospital admissions on a scale similar to January 2021 — despite a high uptake of the experimental jab.

The mortality surge is expected to occur in the later stages of the U.K. government's roadmap out of the lockdown, beginning around mid-May and peaking in late July or early August, according to the study reported in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) last Wednesday.

The predictions studied by the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), warn that the gloom-and-doom scenario is conservative as it does not take into account the "growth of an immune escape variant or a more rapidly spreading variant."

A large proportion of Britain's population would be susceptible to B.1.351 — the South African variant of the SARS-CoV-2 — whether they have been vaccinated or not, the modelers warn.

Speaking to Church Militant, academic and mental-health ethicist Niall McCrae noted that "the report's prediction that 70% of COVID-19 deaths will be of dual-vaccinated people is quite startling."

"Clearly these pseudo-scientific modelers would like us to be locked down ad infinitum, but do they know something that governments and public-health authorities aren't telling us?" Dr. McCrae asked.

The academic slammed the study's "Alice-in-Wonderland logic, 'following the science' down a rabbit hole" since "the report states, 'this is because vaccine uptake has been so high in the oldest age groups,' and that 'this is not the result of vaccines being ineffective, merely uptake being so high.'"

McCrae elaborated:

We already know that for two to three weeks after the injection, elderly and vulnerable people are at increased risk of serious respiratory infection, due to lowering of immunity. That's why there was a surge in deaths after vaccination rollout, with the evidence most stark in countries with the highest vaccination numbers; such as Hungary, Israel, Serbia, Gibraltar and the United Arab Emirates.

The report, however, suggests a longer-term risk to the vaccinated. Will they be more prone to COVID-19 variants or to other viruses? In the old joke when someone asks an Irishman for directions, and he says, "I wouldn't start from here," I fear for those who took the jab and thought that the road ahead would be safe and straightforward.

A SAGE source told Britain's The Telegraph that the vaccines were not efficacious enough to allow a return to normal social mixing "without a big epidemic," despite the jabs significantly reducing illness and deaths.

I fear for those who took the jab and thought that the road ahead would be safe and straightforward.

Addressing the question of low vaccine uptake among ethnic minorities in Britain, the report notes that "even if vaccination successfully drives down mortality and morbidity overall, it is highly likely that outbreaks will still happen in some communities."

SAGE also reviewed models from scientists at Imperial College London and Warwick University that assumed lower virus transmission after all restrictions are lifted and used higher vaccine efficacy to make predictions.

Meanwhile, a new Israeli study involving 28 scientists has confirmed that those vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were more likely to become infected with B.1.1.7 (Kent variant) or B.1.351 compared with unvaccinated individuals.

In fact, vaccine recipients infected at least a week after the second dose were disproportionally infected with B.1.351, while those infected between two weeks after the first dose and one week after the second dose were disproportionally infected by B.1.1.7, the study revealed.

Despite the Pfizer vaccine showing high protection levels, apprehension exists that several variants of concern can surmount the immune defenses generated by the vaccines, the Tel Aviv University researchers concluded.

