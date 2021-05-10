Vatican Health Gurus Fund ‘Humanized Mice’

VATICAN CITY (ChurchMilitant.com) - Taxpayer-funded agencies headed by Vatican health conference celebrity speakers Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci financed the creation of "humanized mice" using aborted baby parts, according to peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports.

Results of the 'humanized mice' experiments

The project grafted "full-thickness human fetal skin" from the scalps of 18- to 20-week aborted babies onto rodents to create "humanized rat models," using fetuses supplied by Planned Parenthood with the "written informed consent of the maternal donors."

Planned Parenthood, Taxpayer Link Hidden

Although the experiment's results were published in September 2020 in the paper "Development of humanized mouse and rat models with full-thickness human skin and autologous immune cells," the barbaric nature of the study and Planned Parenthood's role were made public after four experts testified before a Pennsylvania House Health Committee hearing Tuesday.

The experiment was carried out at the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and aborted babies were obtained through the Magee-Womens Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) and the university's Health Sciences Tissue Bank, researchers said.

Pittsburgh University said Planned Parenthood had not supplied the fetuses and its research was not funded by the taxpayer. However, the experiment's published paper acknowledges that the study was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The Center for Medical Progress reported that "local Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania abortion providers supply the aborted fetuses, while Pitt sponsors the local Planned Parenthood's operations, in what looks like an illegal quid pro quo for fetal body parts, forbidden by 42 U.S. Code 289g-2 and 18 Pennsylvania Statutes 3216."

The paper specifies that the project received NIH award P30CA047904 and NIH Fogarty International Center grant D43TW010039, amounting to $430,000 over 2018 and 2019, according to the NIH project database.

Former Atheist, Humanist Driving Fetal Tissue Use

NIH, the world's largest public funder of biomedical research, is headed by Director Francis Collins, a physician-geneticist appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009. Collins has resolutely defended human fetal tissue research as scientifically and ethically justified despite fierce criticism from pro-life groups.

We think it's better to raise their level of sensitivity and awareness instead of only complaining or condemning them.

When Obama named Collins NIH director, some researchers worried Collins' faith would influence his leadership, according to the journal Science, but "his religion never became an issue — he followed Obama's order to loosen rules for stem cell research."

Collins suffered a setback in June 2019 when the Trump administration clamped down on research using fetal tissue from elective abortions. But on April 16, the NIH reversed Trump's pro-life policy by permitting scientists to resume studies using aborted babies.

Fauci has expressed his support for research that uses tissue from aborted fetuses as early as 1988, labeling it "scientifically significant."



Dr. Fauci is linked to ghoulish taxpayer-funded experiments harvesting tissue from born-alive infants



A day before his address at the Vatican health forum, the pro-abortion immunologist and chief medical advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden spoke at the Further of Healthcare: Bold Bets in Health conference sponsored exclusive by abortion giant Planned Parenthood — raising questions of a "serious conflict of interest."

Collins is an evangelical Protestant who holds to theistic evolution. In 2009, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Collins, a convert from atheism, to the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

They are deeply convinced they're doing good and sometimes only lack sensitivity because they're not formed in the way we are.

Fauci, a self-identified humanist, was brought up Catholic and is an alumnus of New York City's Jesuit Regis High School and a graduate of the Jesuit College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Vatican Summit: Platform to Push Abortion-Tainted Jab

Later in the week, Collins and Fauci spoke unchallenged at the Vatican summit "Exploring the Mind, Body and Soul," even though conference organizer Mgr. Tomasz Trafny offered assurances that controversial speakers would be challenged and asked difficult questions.

File photo of Anthony Fauci with left-wing globalists

"We think it's better to raise their level of sensitivity and awareness instead of only complaining or condemning them," Trafny told Vaticanist journalist Edward Pentin, on the issue of abortion-tainted vaccines. "They are deeply convinced they're doing good and sometimes only lack sensitivity because they're not formed in the way we are."

But organizers from the Pontifical Council for Culture completely ignored issues of abortion in medical research — providing no response to the role of Fauci and Collins in the breaking scandal involving the creating of "humanized rodents" using aborted baby scalps.

While Fauci used the Vatican platform to combat vaccine aversion, reinforce mask-wearing and defend his much-criticized flip-flopping on a host of COVID-19 measures, Collins spoke on the complementarity between faith and science — slamming a literal reading of the creation texts in Genesis and promoting theistic evolution.

Infanticide Driving Publicly Funded Projects

Journal articles reveal that Pittsburgh University's experiments have involved exporting fetal kidneys across the country and killing infants delivered alive for liver harvesting.

In fiscal year 2019, 196 NIH-funded research projects involved fetal tissue, accounting for a total of $109 million out of the agency's approximately $39 billion budget, Nature journal reported.

Church Militant repeatedly contacted for comment Mgr. Tomasz Trafny at the Pontifical Council for Culture and health conference co-organizer Dr. Robin Smith of the Cura Foundation, but received no response.

