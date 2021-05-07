Vax Live Concert: When Harry Met Francis

VATICAN CITY (ChurchMilitant.com) - Pope Francis has sent a message of "healing and salvation" in a ringing endorsement of a vaccine-promoting concert organized by Britain's Prince Harry, who was stripped of royal duties and titles after snapping ties with Britain's monarchy.

Anti-Catholic duo Jimmy Kimmel and Ben Affleck at "Vax Live"

The concert showcases a number of pro-abortion, pro-LGBTQ+ and anti-Catholic celebrities and organizations. Some of the featured speakers have repeatedly insulted Pope Francis and hurled blasphemous jokes against the Catholic Church.

Billed as "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World," performers at the gig are preaching against "vaccine hesitancy" and calling for "vaccine equity," with Harry insisting "the vaccine must be distributed to everyone, everywhere ... as a basic right for all."

The recorded version of last week's live performance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is being relayed Saturday on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia. The Holy See Press Office is releasing the pontiff's address at the concert the same day.

Francis: Jab Jabberwocky

Pope Francis is urging a "root healing" of the "virus of individualism" with its "variant" of "closed nationalism, which prevents, for example, an internationalism of vaccines."

"Another variant is when we place the laws of the market or intellectual property over the laws of love and the health of humanity," Francis maintained, asking God for "the gift of a new fraternity" and "a universal solidarity."

"Another variant is when we create and foster a sick economy, which allows a few very rich people, a few very rich people, to own more than all the rest of humanity and models of production and consumption to destroy the planet, our 'Common Home,'" the pope added.

The concert features a lineup of celebrities and entertainers who fall into the pontiff's classification of "very rich people," including Prince Harry. His net worth with wife Meghan Markle is estimated at $10 million. In August 2020, the couple acquired a mortgage to purchase a $14.7 million estate in Montecito, Santa Barbara — an exclusive enclave home to Hollywood celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres and "wife" Portia de Rossi.

The vaccines are safe. I promise you. They work.

While Francis mentioned God as "creator" and "savior of all" in his speech, the pontiff omitted any mention of "Jesus as Savior" in the address, especially when speaking of the need for "paths of healing and salvation."

Francis did not mention abortion-tainted vaccines and the mounting fatalities and adverse effects recorded by national databases like the United States' Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in Britain.





"The vaccines are safe. I promise you. They work," said U.S. President Joe Biden in a video message, ignoring the hotly contested debate over the efficacy and safety of the experimental jabs raging among scientists in peer-reviewed journals and on alternative media platforms.

And to this God, I also ask for us, pilgrims on earth, that he may grant us the gift of a new fraternity, a universal solidarity.

The climate-alarmist pope also returned to his pet theme of "everything is interconnected," emphasizing that "every social injustice, every marginalization of some in poverty or misery also affects the environment" since "nature and person are united."

Anti-Catholic Promoters

Partners in "Vax Live" include the pro-abortion Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Gates-founded Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Many of the entertainers at the concert have expressed strident anti-Catholic views, including Hollywood actor Ben Affleck, who starred in the blasphemous movie Dogma, which depicts Mary and Joseph having sex and Mary giving birth to a daughter who works in an abortion clinic. Affleck was forced to apologize for sexually molesting MTV VJ Hilarie Burton.

Anti-Catholic David Letterman has insulted Pope Francis

Another anti-Catholic celebrity who spoke at the concert was talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who in 2019 mocked the Shroud of Turin as "the shroud of urine."

Talk show host and comedian David Letterman, who also addressed the concert, has repeatedly mocked and insulted Pope Francis.

In 2013, Letterman mentioned the pope's appearance at World Youth Day in Brazil saying: "And I'm telling you, if there's anything kids can't get enough of, it's a 76-year-old virgin. Come on! World Youth Day. Or as the Vatican calls it, salute to altar boys."

On Good Friday 2015, Letterman joked that the pope's weight gain may be a function of "a little too many Communion wafers."

Other controversial figures at the concert include radical left-wing Oscar-winning actor and political activist Sean Penn, who said journalists calling Venezuela's socialist president Hugo Chávez a dictator should be jailed.

"Evangelical leaders should themselves be impeached by the Vatican if they themselves don't follow Nikki Haley's lead & clearly state they should not have followed Satin [sic] into the bowels of hell. But, perhaps they are too busy at sex parties," Penn wrote in an anti-Trump tweet.

Concert organizers imposed a mandatory vaccination requirement on the audience, and organizers boasted that everyone in the audience was fully vaccinated.

Francis ended his address by wishing that "God, the physician and savior of all" would "comfort the suffering [and] receive into His kingdom those who have already departed."

"And to this God, I also ask for us, pilgrims on earth, that he may grant us the gift of a new fraternity, a universal solidarity, that we may recognize the good and the beauty that he has sown in each one of us, to strengthen the bonds of unity, of common projects, of shared hopes," Francis concluded.

