Since his papacy, Pope Francis has received support from the political and theological Left due to some of their shared views on climate change, immigration policy, globalism and more.

Francis has now held the Chair of Peter for over seven years, and throughout those years, the pontiff's words and actions have caused much confusion among faithful Catholics.

On this week's Mic'd Up, Christine Niles interviews Dr. Daniel Mahoney, author of Pope Francis, Wayward Shepherd.

One of the Pope's biggest campaigns has been climate change. He's dedicated numerous publications to the supposed issue, his most famous being his 2015 encyclical, Laudato Sí: On Care for Our Common Home.

In the encyclical, he states, "Climate change is a global problem with grave implications." He also calls upon world leaders to "listen to the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor, who suffer most because of the unbalanced ecology."

Their promotion of these intrinsic evils are directed at putting an end to, in its view, the problem of 'overpopulation.'

These views have resulted in many globalist organizations joining arms with the Vatican. A prominent one is the United Nations, which has built into its platform the promotion of abortion, contraception, euthanasia and more. Its promotion of these intrinsic evils are directed at putting an end to, in its view, the problem of "overpopulation."

Pope Francis has also been outspoken against populism, saying that the growing movement pushing against elitist globalism makes him think of Hitler.

Although Pope Francis has compared abortion to hiring a hit man, suggested gender ideology is akin to the annihilation of human beings and recognized the family is being severely threatened by the attempt to redefine marriage, his alliance with the political Left and its globalist agenda allows for a continued partnership.

To watch more, watch the full episode of Mic'd Up: Wayward Shepherd.

