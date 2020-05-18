Wayward Shepherd

News: Commentary
Print Friendly and PDF
by Trey Brock  •  ChurchMilitant.com  •  May 17, 2020   

Confusing the flock

You are not signed in as a Premium user; we rely on Premium users to support our news reporting. Sign in or Sign up today!

Since his papacy, Pope Francis has received support from the political and theological Left due to some of their shared views on climate change, immigration policy, globalism and more. 

Francis has now held the Chair of Peter for over seven years, and throughout those years, the pontiff's words and actions have caused much confusion among faithful Catholics. 

On this week's Mic'd Up, Christine Niles interviews Dr. Daniel Mahoney, author of Pope Francis, Wayward Shepherd

Free clip from CHURCH MILITANT Premium

One of the Pope's biggest campaigns has been climate change. He's dedicated numerous publications to the supposed issue, his most famous being his 2015 encyclical, Laudato Sí: On Care for Our Common Home

In the encyclical, he states, "Climate change is a global problem with grave implications." He also calls upon world leaders to "listen to the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor, who suffer most because of the unbalanced ecology."

Their promotion of these intrinsic evils are directed at putting an end to, in its view, the problem of 'overpopulation.' 

These views have resulted in many globalist organizations joining arms with the Vatican. A prominent one is the United Nations, which has built into its platform the promotion of abortion, contraception, euthanasia and more. Its promotion of these intrinsic evils are directed at putting an end to, in its view, the problem of "overpopulation." 

Pope Francis has also been outspoken against populism, saying that the growing movement pushing against elitist globalism makes him think of Hitler

Although Pope Francis has compared abortion to hiring a hit man, suggested gender ideology is akin to the annihilation of human beings and recognized the family is being severely threatened by the attempt to redefine marriage, his alliance with the political Left and its globalist agenda allows for a continued partnership.

To watch more, watch the full episode of Mic'd Up: Wayward Shepherd.

--- Campaign 31540 ---

 

Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.


We rely on you to support our news reporting. Please donate today.

Related Stories

Abp. Viganò: The Appeal Has Almost 40,000 Signatures
 By Church Militant   •   0
Cardinal Calls Nationalism ‘Virus’
 By David Nussman   •   0
Watch
Lazarus and the Bishops
 By William Mahoney, Ph.D.   •   0

Recommended Shows

Only On
premium
The One True Faith: Revisited
Season One • min
6: Purgatory
Only On
premium
Case Files
Season Two • min
5: The Pope Defied
Only On
premium
Pillars of the Church
Holy Orders • min
9 : St. Dominic (1170-1221)
By commenting on ChurchMilitant.com you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our comment posting guidelines

Never miss a Vortex!

Search The Site

The Latest View All

Virus Splits Vatican
Virus Splits Vatican
Totalitarian Takeover
Totalitarian Takeover
SSPX and Fascism
SSPX and Fascism
Polish Pope Celebrated on Social Media
Polish Pope Celebrated on Social Media
Ukraine Hospital Trafficking Children
Ukraine Hospital Trafficking Children
Abortion for Virus Cash
Abortion for Virus Cash

Latest Shows

theVortex
Wayward Shepherd
The political pope.
May 18, 2020
Headlines
May 18, 2020
Get briefed on today's top stories with Christine Niles.
theDownload
March 20, 2020—The Four Last Things
Preparing for eternity.
March 20, 2020
Mic'D Up
Wayward Shepherd
Partnering with the Left.
May 17, 2020

FEATURED