Who Investigates the Bishops?

News: News Reports
Who Investigates the Bishops?
Print Friendly and PDF
by Bradley Eli, M.Div., Ma.Th.  •  ChurchMilitant.com  •  August 9, 2018   

Bishops and laity are calling for an outside investigation of the bishops

You are not signed in as a Premium user; we rely on Premium users to support our news reporting. Sign in or Sign up today!


 

As U.S. bishops gear up for their November meeting in Baltimore, they're divided over who should investigate their systemic cover-up of clerical sex abuse that sparked the #CatholicMeToo movement.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington was roundly mocked for saying he wanted bishops to investigate themselves.

Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of Albany also rejected Wuerl's proposal:

"I think we have reached a point where bishops alone investigating bishops is not the answer. To have credibility, a panel would have to be separated from any source of power whose trustworthiness might potentially be compromised."

And he's not alone. Bishop Timothy Doherty of Lafayette, Indiana is also calling for an independent investigation of the bishops' conspiracy of silence.

Check out our full #CatholicMeToo coverage.

The same day as Wuerl's statement came out, Bp. Doherty said, "It is not impossible for the conference to hire an outside investigator."

Adding that the bishops did just that in 2002 when the U.S. bishops appointed the John Jay College of Criminal Justice to investigate clerical sex abuse.

Wuerl also wants Rome to have the final say in the investigation, but according to experts, more than half the clerics in Rome are gay.

With the #CatholicMeToo movement growing daily, the only question left for bishops is not if they'll be investigated but who will investigate them.

 

Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.


We rely on you to support our news reporting. Please donate today.

Related Stories

War on the Priesthood: Father 'Gay'
By Church Militant   •   0
Ex-Seminarian Exposes Gay Predation at 'Conservative' Seminary
By Church Militant   •   0
Open Letter: Catholics Demand Independent Investigation
By David Nussman   •   0

Recommended Shows

Only On
premium
Right Reason
Season Two • 5:54 min
13 : Tyranny of Relativism
Only On
premium
The One True Faith: Revisited
Season One • 2:40 min
6: Purgatory
Only On
premium
Case Files
Season Two • 2:17 min
5: The Pope Defied
By commenting on ChurchMilitant.com you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our comment posting guidelines

Get daily updates!

Enter your email to get the Vortex & more

Search The Site

The Latest View All

Argentina’s Senate Rejects Abortion
Argentina’s Senate Rejects Abortion
Church Militant Joins Rosary Coast to Coast!
Church Militant Joins Rosary Coast to Coast!
Cdl. Wuerl Downplays Clerical Abuse Crisis
Cdl. Wuerl Downplays Clerical Abuse Crisis
Open Letter: Catholics Demand Independent Investigation
Open Letter: Catholics Demand Independent Investigation
Ex-Seminarian Exposes Gay Predation at ‘Conservative’ Seminary
Ex-Seminarian Exposes Gay Predation at ‘Conservative’ Seminary
Missouri Bishop Demands End to Clerical Silence on Sex Abuse
Missouri Bishop Demands End to Clerical Silence on Sex Abuse

Latest Shows

theVortex
Blood on Their Hands
And nothing ever happens to them.
August 9, 2018
Headlines
August 9, 2018
Get briefed on today's top stories with Christine Niles.
theDownload
August 9, 2018—Wuerl-wind
What did Cdl. Wuerl know and when?
August 9, 2018
Mic'D Up
The Fall of Catholic Ireland
Ireland, collapse of the Church with John Waters
August 8, 2018

FEATURED