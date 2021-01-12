Headlines
You are not signed in as a Premium user; you are viewing the free version of this program. Premium users have access to full-length programs with limited commercials and receive a 10% discount in the store! Sign in or Sign up today!

January 12, 2021

Get briefed on today's top stories with Christine Niles.

January 12, 2021  0
Podcast Available for Premium Subscribers
Print Friendly and PDF

Biden for Law and Order?
Critics skeptical of Biden's focus on restoring "faith" in democracy. FULL STORY

Impeachment Not Happening
Alan Dershowitz: Trump will not be removed from office. FULL STORY

Poland Punishes Big Tech
Government will impose $2.2 million fine for censoring free speech. FULL STORY

Merkel Denounces Twitter
German chancellor sides with Trump against social media bans. FULL STORY

High Court Won't Fast-Track
SCOTUS rejects emergency hearing for election cases. FULL STORY

Pope Approves Women Ministers
Female lectors, altar servers, eucharistic ministers now permitted. FULL STORY

Recommended Shows

Only On
premium
Pillars of the Church
Holy Orders • min
9 : St. Dominic (1170-1221)
Only On
premium
Right Reason
Season Two • min
13 : Tyranny of Relativism
Only On
premium
The One True Faith: Revisited
Season One • min
6: Purgatory
By commenting on ChurchMilitant.com you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our comment posting guidelines

Never miss a Vortex!

Search The Site

Search Archive
Previous Episode
January 11, 2021
Get briefed on today's top stories with Christine Niles.
January 11, 2021
Subscribe to the Vortex audio podcast

Latest Shows

theVortex
Catholicism Is Right
And the only recourse against the Devil.
January 13, 2021
Headlines
January 13, 2021
Get briefed on today's top stories with Christine Niles.
theDownload
October 26, 2020—Homosexual Warfare
Preparing for the great persecution.
October 26, 2020
Mic'D Up
Catholics for Trump
No other option.
November 1, 2020

The Latest View All

Push for Impeachment
Push for Impeachment
Pope Solidifies Ministries for Women
Pope Solidifies Ministries for Women
Abortion in Argentina and Francis
Abortion in Argentina and Francis
The Art of the Steal
The Art of the Steal
The Republic Has No Clothes
The Republic Has No Clothes
Pope Bashes Capitol Siege, Vaccine Agnostics
Pope Bashes Capitol Siege, Vaccine Agnostics

FEATURED