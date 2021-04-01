Become an informed Catholic. Click here to join the fight.
UN Promotes Trans Kids
Release video of a young boy in lipstick. FULL STORY
Kids' Channels Push Gender Ideology
Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network promote trans kids. FULL STORY
LGBT Catholic Revolt
3,000 sign petition to defy Vatican on blessing gay unions. FULL STORY
Miscarriages Skyrocket After Vaccines
UK study reveals deadly side effects. FULL STORY
Toxic Masks
Canadian schools ban blue and gray masks. FULL STORY
Communion on Tongue Restored
Argentine bishop restores reverent practice. FULL STORY