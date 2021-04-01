Headlines
April 1, 2021

Get briefed on today's top stories with Christine Niles.

April 1, 2021  0
UN Promotes Trans Kids
Release video of a young boy in lipstick. FULL STORY

Kids' Channels Push Gender Ideology
Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network promote trans kids. FULL STORY

LGBT Catholic Revolt
3,000 sign petition to defy Vatican on blessing gay unions. FULL STORY

Miscarriages Skyrocket After Vaccines
UK study reveals deadly side effects. FULL STORY

Toxic Masks
Canadian schools ban blue and gray masks. FULL STORY

Communion on Tongue Restored
Argentine bishop restores reverent practice. FULL STORY

